Today’s Supreme Court decision is about more than the EPA
Jun 30, 2022

Today’s Supreme Court decision is about more than the EPA

The ruling could restrict the policymaking powers of many federal agencies. Also, why universal free lunches at schools can be a hard sell.

Segments From this episode

Today's Supreme Court decision was about a lot more than climate change

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jun 30, 2022
West Virginia v. EPA is likely to restrict federal agencies' power to issue all sorts of regulations, according to Blake Emerson of UCLA Law.
In West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, the Supreme Court limited the EPA's ability to create emissions caps for power plants.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
What do different measures of inflation tell us?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 30, 2022
The PCE and CPI measure different things, but the message they send to consumers may influence expectations — that then can affect inflation.
One thing that can really mess with what inflation is doing? What consumers think inflation will do.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
How tribal lands became abortion-care deserts, and why they won't fill new gaps in access

by Savannah Maher
Jun 30, 2022
Those suggesting that reservations could serve as havens for abortion care are missing crucial context, experts say.
Abortion access is already limited on tribal lands by the Hyde Amendment. Above, an exam room in an Illinois abortion clinic on June 27.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Consumers are pulling back on spending. They're also tapping savings and taking on debt.

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 30, 2022
That's good news for inflation, but it might be bad news when it comes to the risk of a recession.
The price of everything — from groceries and gasoline to discretionary purchases like travel — is going up. As a result, consumers aren't spending as freely.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
School lunches aren't free to everyone anymore. Some advocates think they should be.

by Samantha Fields
Jun 30, 2022
There are a lot of benefits to making school lunch and other social benefits more universal. But, yes, it's expensive to do.
Despite the popularity of universal free lunches during the pandemic, lawmakers allowed the program to expire.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

