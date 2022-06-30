Today’s Supreme Court decision is about more than the EPA
The ruling could restrict the policymaking powers of many federal agencies. Also, why universal free lunches at schools can be a hard sell.
Segments From this episode
Today's Supreme Court decision was about a lot more than climate change
West Virginia v. EPA is likely to restrict federal agencies' power to issue all sorts of regulations, according to Blake Emerson of UCLA Law.
What do different measures of inflation tell us?
The PCE and CPI measure different things, but the message they send to consumers may influence expectations — that then can affect inflation.
How tribal lands became abortion-care deserts, and why they won't fill new gaps in access
Those suggesting that reservations could serve as havens for abortion care are missing crucial context, experts say.
Consumers are pulling back on spending. They're also tapping savings and taking on debt.
That's good news for inflation, but it might be bad news when it comes to the risk of a recession.
School lunches aren't free to everyone anymore. Some advocates think they should be.
There are a lot of benefits to making school lunch and other social benefits more universal. But, yes, it's expensive to do.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer