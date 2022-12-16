To tweet or not to tweet? Brands mull the question.
Companies are grappling with how, and whether, to use Twitter in the Elon era. Plus, unpacking Jay Powell's image as a "stern father" figure in the Weekly Wrap.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal talks to Jordyn Holman of the New York Times and Nela Richardson of ADP about the less than stellar retail sale reports as they try to attract consumers and more of this week's economic news.
Europe steeled itself for high natural gas prices, but now they're are falling
The decrease isn't because Europe is building more pipelines. In fact, you can put much of it down to luck.
"Avatar" sequel: rebooting the Hollywood-China romance?
"The Way of Water" debuted in China and the U.S. on Friday amid tense relations between the countries. A simultaneous theatrical release is a big deal.
No chicken nuggets? How supply chain snags are affecting school lunch.
Shortages and unavailable goods mean schools can't always serve what's listed on their menus.
To tweet or not to tweet? How brands are wrestling with Elon Musk's Twitter
While many companies like General Mills and General Motors stopped or reduced paid advertising, most are staying on the platform.
