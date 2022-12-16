How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

To tweet or not to tweet? Brands mull the question.
Dec 16, 2022

Dec 16, 2022

Companies are grappling with how, and whether, to use Twitter in the Elon era. Plus, unpacking Jay Powell's image as a "stern father" figure in the Weekly Wrap.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal talks to Jordyn Holman of the New York Times and Nela Richardson of ADP about the less than stellar retail sale reports as they try to attract consumers and more of this week's economic news.
Listen Now
Europe steeled itself for high natural gas prices, but now they're are falling

by Andy Uhler
Dec 16, 2022
The decrease isn't because Europe is building more pipelines. In fact, you can put much of it down to luck.
Neptune, one of several ships that will serve as a floating storage and regasification unit for Germany, will allow the country to import liquefied natural gas.
"Avatar" sequel: rebooting the Hollywood-China romance?

by Jennifer Pak
Dec 16, 2022
"The Way of Water" debuted in China and the U.S. on Friday amid tense relations between the countries. A simultaneous theatrical release is a big deal.
A marketing poster for "Avatar: The Way of Water" in Shanghai. The movie was released simultaneously in the U.S. and China despite the chilly relations between the two countries.
No chicken nuggets? How supply chain snags are affecting school lunch.

by Stephanie Hughes
Dec 16, 2022
Shortages and unavailable goods mean schools can't always serve what's listed on their menus.
This fall, more than half of public schools are still having trouble obtaining the food items they want.
To tweet or not to tweet? How brands are wrestling with Elon Musk's Twitter

by Matt Levin
Dec 16, 2022
While many companies like General Mills and General Motors stopped or reduced paid advertising, most are staying on the platform. 
Many advertisers pulled out of Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

