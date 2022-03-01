To prop up the ruble, Russia beefed up its reserves. Now they’re inaccessible.
U.S. and ally sanctions have frozen Russian assets, making them impossible to access and to stabilize the ruble.
Segments From this episode
How sanctions will prevent Russia from using its $600 billion-plus rainy day fund to prop up the ruble
Much of the fund is in banks outside Russia — and now off-limits to the country's central bank.
How sanctions could make life harder for Russian citizens
Long lines at ATMs. A significant drop in the ruble's value. Economic sanctions are already being felt by everyday Russians.
The global economic HVAC system
Let's take a deeper look at SWIFT, the global interbank messaging service.
Amid wave of sanctions, Russia's energy sector is getting off pretty light so far
Oil and gas are key to the Russian economy, yet penalties are focused elsewhere. Could that stance change?
Germany turns tough toward Russia over Ukraine invasion
Germany dropped its opposition to some tough new sanctions against Russia and is now stepping up spending on defense.
Sectors that rely on Ukrainian industry slow down
Industries ranging from chemicals to agricultural processing and building materials are being affected.
Music from the episode
Nightrider Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes, Freddie Gibbs
Carefully Little People
Perfect Circle Nujabes
Natural Cause Emancipator
Brisk Freddie Joachim
Chosen Blood Orange
So Far to Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer