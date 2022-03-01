Quitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

To prop up the ruble, Russia beefed up its reserves. Now they’re inaccessible.
Feb 28, 2022

To prop up the ruble, Russia beefed up its reserves. Now they’re inaccessible.

U.S. and ally sanctions have frozen Russian assets, making them impossible to access and to stabilize the ruble.

How sanctions will prevent Russia from using its $600 billion-plus rainy day fund to prop up the ruble

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 28, 2022
Much of the fund is in banks outside Russia — and now off-limits to the country's central bank.
An electronic sign with currency values in Moscow. Russia's plan to bolster the ruble with foreign reserves isn't panning out.
Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images
How sanctions could make life harder for Russian citizens

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 28, 2022
Long lines at ATMs. A significant drop in the ruble's value. Economic sanctions are already being felt by everyday Russians.
The ruble has lost about 25% of its value since Friday. Above, people walk past a currency exchange office in Moscow.
Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images
The global economic HVAC system

Let's take a deeper look at SWIFT, the global interbank messaging service.
Amid wave of sanctions, Russia's energy sector is getting off pretty light so far

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 28, 2022
Oil and gas are key to the Russian economy, yet penalties are focused elsewhere. Could that stance change?
A Russian liquefied natural gas platform under construction. With energy prices high, Western nations are being careful about restricting supply in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images
Germany turns tough toward Russia over Ukraine invasion

by Stephen Beard
Feb 28, 2022
Germany dropped its opposition to some tough new sanctions against Russia and is now stepping up spending on defense.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, seen above, announced a sharp increase in military spending on Sunday.
Clemens Bilan/Getty Images
Sectors that rely on Ukrainian industry slow down

by Lily Jamali
Feb 28, 2022
Industries ranging from chemicals to agricultural processing and building materials are being affected.
The global supply chain is set to face further disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Pierre Crom/Getty Images
