No matter the season, there's always a reason to support Marketplace.
Time to buy a car?
Dec 25, 2024

Time to buy a car?

Scott Olson/Getty Images
End-of-year deals abound, and those expensive toys might get more expensive next year. Plus, breakup-driven retail therapy and the costs vs. benefits of line skipping.

Segments From this episode

Businesses' inventory levels are lean again. Tariffs could change that.

by Justin Ho
Dec 25, 2024
Trump trade proposals may spur early purchasing, considering that companies know consumers will balk at escalating surcharges on imported goods.
The last time businesses stocked up on inventory, warehousing was cheaper and interest rates were lower. Now, higher costs could make buying extra product too expensive for some retailers.
Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Car sales, prices tick up as more Americans think it's time to buy

by Samantha Fields
Dec 25, 2024
End-of-year deals, along with replacement of vehicles lost to hurricanes and anticipation of higher prices in 2025, may be prodding buyers.
Some people are replacing vehicles damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and others are purchasing ahead of tariff-driven price increases.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Makeup? RVs? Company credit card fraud seems to be on the rise

by Kimberly Adams and Sarah Leeson
Dec 25, 2024
"Firms are catching more shenanigans than they did in the past" because of AI, says Callum Borchers of the Wall Street Journal.
Artificial intelligence is helping companies catch fraud faster and more frequently, but illicit purchases may still be on the rise.
Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images
Skip-the-line offers now a popular attraction in travel world

by Sean McHenry
Dec 25, 2024
Would you pay hundreds of dollars to skip the lines for rides at theme parks like Disney World? More of the travel industry thinks the answer is yes.
Crowds at the Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World.
Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images
What becomes of the brokenhearted? They hire a coach and go on a retreat.

by Kimberly Adams and Nicholas Guiang
Dec 25, 2024
Recovering from a breakup costs more than ice cream and a DVD. Well-off exes can hook up with specialized services to rebuild their confidence.
Nothing personal: The New Yorker's Jennifer Wilson wrote about high-priced businesses that help formerly coupled-up clients get through their breakups.
Denis Novikov/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Shake It Off (Taylor's Version) Taylor Swift
Red Light Kisses Lake Street Dive
Poison Beyoncé
Jump in the Line Harry Belafonte
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

