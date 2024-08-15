Olympics 2024My EconomySwing County, Swing StateI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Time for the Fed to pivot?
Aug 14, 2024

Time for the Fed to pivot?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Good news: Inflation is cooling. Bad news: So is the job market. Is it time for the Fed to pivot focus? Plus, food worth traveling for.

Segments From this episode

What can the Federal Reserve do about rising unemployment?

by Caleigh Wells
Aug 14, 2024
Many expect that the Fed will cut interest rates to stimulate the job market — but not everyone thinks that's a good idea.
If Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, above, announces an interest rate cut in September, it could take awhile for that cut to stimulate the labor market.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Housing a big driver of inflation in the July CPI, but there's a lag

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 14, 2024
The data shows rising shelter costs, but industry experts say current market conditions tell a different story.
Overall inflation continues to ease. Housing costs complicate the picture, though.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The snack-ification of Americans’ diets isn’t going anywhere

by Savannah Peters
Aug 14, 2024
Candy giant Mars, maker of M&M's, will acquire Cheez-It parent Kellanova, signaling that these brands are still betting on snacks.
Mars will purchase Kellanova, the maker of popular snack brands including Cheez-It and Eggo, for about $36 billion.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Federal Reserve controls one interest rate. How does that affect all the others?

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 14, 2024
Generally, rates move in concert. But industries have their own criteria for lending and make changes at their own pace.
The Federal Reserve influences interest rates, but the connection is not as tight as some may think. Above, Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Can food tourism help China's cash-strapped cities?

by Jennifer Pak
Aug 14, 2024
Last spring, the industrial town Zibo became a tourist hot spot because of its unique barbecue. Is that a recipe for healthy budgets?
The city of Zibo became a hot spot for tourists seeking out authentic barbecue.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Autumn Sweater" Yo La Tengo
"Scenic Drive" Poolside
"Lovely You" Monster Rally
"Pink Pony Club" Chappell Roan
"Star Roving" Slowdive
"Running Around" Goth Babe

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:20 PM PDT
27:35
4:42 PM PDT
16:12
7:59 AM PDT
7:19
3:04 AM PDT
10:51
Aug 9, 2024
1:19
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Small businesses are just as grumpy about the economy as consumers
Small businesses are just as grumpy about the economy as consumers
On the train from LA to Portland, Amtrak's ride-or-dies make the case for passenger rail
On the train from LA to Portland, Amtrak's ride-or-dies make the case for passenger rail
Labor costs fell in July. That may be what the Fed's been looking for.
Labor costs fell in July. That may be what the Fed's been looking for.
Why Canada has become a critical supplier of crude oil to the U.S.
Why Canada has become a critical supplier of crude oil to the U.S.