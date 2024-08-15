Time for the Fed to pivot?
Good news: Inflation is cooling. Bad news: So is the job market. Is it time for the Fed to pivot focus? Plus, food worth traveling for.
What can the Federal Reserve do about rising unemployment?
Many expect that the Fed will cut interest rates to stimulate the job market — but not everyone thinks that's a good idea.
Housing a big driver of inflation in the July CPI, but there's a lag
The data shows rising shelter costs, but industry experts say current market conditions tell a different story.
The snack-ification of Americans’ diets isn’t going anywhere
Candy giant Mars, maker of M&M's, will acquire Cheez-It parent Kellanova, signaling that these brands are still betting on snacks.
The Federal Reserve controls one interest rate. How does that affect all the others?
Generally, rates move in concert. But industries have their own criteria for lending and make changes at their own pace.
Can food tourism help China's cash-strapped cities?
Last spring, the industrial town Zibo became a tourist hot spot because of its unique barbecue. Is that a recipe for healthy budgets?
