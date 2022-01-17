Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Run into more customer service bots lately? Let Marketplace Tech know.
TikTok is changing the voice of brands online
Jan 17, 2022

TikTok is changing the voice of brands online

Plus: A dispatch about China's economic recovery, a preview of the messy tax season ahead and a check-in with a mechanic mom of three.

Segments From this episode

Expect a messy tax season after last year's delays

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 17, 2022
Some 6 million returns from last year have yet to be processed. Delays could snowball for seasons to come.
File your taxes early, experts advise. Delays in moving last year's returns through the system could stall processing this year.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
China releases GDP, retail sales figures for 2021

by Jennifer Pak
Jan 17, 2022
The economy expanded a healthy 8.1% and retail sales 12.5%. Indications for 2022, tempered by COVID lockdowns, are lackluster.
People eat at a restaurant in Hong Kong. While travel in China has dipped, restaurant and catering sales climbed 18.6%.
Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
Why are there so many celebrity beauty brands?

by Reema Khrais and Andie Corban
Jan 17, 2022
Beauty reporter Cheryl Wischhover says social media and industry profits are behind the abundance of celebrity makeup and skincare lines.
A display of Fenty Beauty products, a brand launched by Rihanna, is seen in the United Kingdom.
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
Community colleges hit hardest by higher-ed enrollment slump

by Samantha Fields
Jan 17, 2022
Low-income students are facing bigger barriers due to pandemic-related hardships.
COVID-19 has exacerbated some of the barriers low-income and first-generation students face when applying to college.
FatCamera/Getty Images
The creative force behind a viral corporate TikTok account

by Reema Khrais and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 17, 2022
Duolingo’s social media coordinator on their big green owl, the “Wendy’s effect” and changing the voice of brands online.
Thanks to its Gen Z social media coordinator and big green owl, the official TikTok account for language learning company Duolingo recently blew up.
Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
My Economy

Automotive supply chain issues haven't driven this mechanic mom out of business

by Anais Amin
Jan 17, 2022
When Erin Gomes opened her repair shop in March 2020, it was deemed an essential business. That helped keep it up and running.
Erin Gomes, owner of Bavarium Autoworks in Mountain View, California, at the shop with her youngest son, Johnny. The mother of three said running the business while taking care of her kids is no easy feat.
Erin Gomes
Music from the episode

Pink + White Frank Ocean
Glass Shamir
Hard to Say Goodbye Washed Out
Redbone Childish Gambino
Don't Sweat the Technique Eric B and Rakim
INDUSTRY BABY Lil Nas X

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

