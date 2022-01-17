TikTok is changing the voice of brands online
Plus: A dispatch about China's economic recovery, a preview of the messy tax season ahead and a check-in with a mechanic mom of three.
Segments From this episode
Expect a messy tax season after last year's delays
Some 6 million returns from last year have yet to be processed. Delays could snowball for seasons to come.
China releases GDP, retail sales figures for 2021
The economy expanded a healthy 8.1% and retail sales 12.5%. Indications for 2022, tempered by COVID lockdowns, are lackluster.
Why are there so many celebrity beauty brands?
Beauty reporter Cheryl Wischhover says social media and industry profits are behind the abundance of celebrity makeup and skincare lines.
Community colleges hit hardest by higher-ed enrollment slump
Low-income students are facing bigger barriers due to pandemic-related hardships.
The creative force behind a viral corporate TikTok account
Duolingo’s social media coordinator on their big green owl, the “Wendy’s effect” and changing the voice of brands online.
Automotive supply chain issues haven't driven this mechanic mom out of business
When Erin Gomes opened her repair shop in March 2020, it was deemed an essential business. That helped keep it up and running.
