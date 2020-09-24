Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Sep 24, 2020
Thousands of workers are literally stuck at sea
Plus: free speech online, socially distanced Fashion Week and Hollywood's comeback.
Segments From this episode
Immunity for social media platforms is challenged
The Trump administration and some lawmakers on Capitol Hill want to change the way companies like Facebook handle problematic user posts.
Relief sought for ship workers stuck at sea
Not being able to change crews on these ships is a problem for the health and safety of workers, as well as a pretty good way to clog up supply chains.
Are we missing the point about climate change?
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson, co-editors of "All We Can Save," want us to think differently about climate change and how to solve it.
Hollywood has a back-to-work agreement
More actors and crews are returning to work as production ramps up with new rules and protocols in place to keep coronavirus from spreading on sets.
For Fashion Week, the industry tries to reinvent itself
On the runway: couture face masks, comfy clothes and home decor.
Due to COVID-19, this Thai tour operator is playing the waiting game
Tourism is one of Thailand's most important industries, but it's been hard-hit by COVID-19. A Thai tour operator describes how things are going.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer