Thousands of workers are literally stuck at sea
Sep 24, 2020

Thousands of workers are literally stuck at sea

Plus: free speech online, socially distanced Fashion Week and Hollywood's comeback.

Immunity for social media platforms is challenged

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 24, 2020
The Trump administration and some lawmakers on Capitol Hill want to change the way companies like Facebook handle problematic user posts.
A person looking at tweets from President Trump's account that were flagged by Twitter. The Trump administration is proposing that Congress limit immunity given to internet companies.
AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Relief sought for ship workers stuck at sea

by Scott Tong
Sep 24, 2020
Not being able to change crews on these ships is a problem for the health and safety of workers, as well as a pretty good way to clog up supply chains.
A French container ship and a Hong Kong cargo carrier, off the shore of Hong Kong's Lamma Island, were placed under a quarantine order after some crew members tested positive for COVID-19 in July.
Daniel Suen/AFP via Getty Images
Are we missing the point about climate change?

by Molly Wood and Andie Corban
Sep 24, 2020
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson, co-editors of "All We Can Save," want us to think differently about climate change and how to solve it.
Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, left, and Katharine Wilkinson co-edited "All We Can Save," a collection of poems, essays and other works by their "binder full of climate women."
Photo courtesy of Eleanor Mayer
COVID-19

Hollywood has a back-to-work agreement

by Jasmine Garsd
Sep 24, 2020
More actors and crews are returning to work as production ramps up with new rules and protocols in place to keep coronavirus from spreading on sets.
A sign at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.
David McNew/Getty Images
COVID-19

For Fashion Week, the industry tries to reinvent itself

by Erika Beras
Sep 24, 2020
On the runway: couture face masks, comfy clothes and home decor.
Models pose at the Rebecca Minkoff presentation on Sept. 15, during New York Fashion Week.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
My Economy

Due to COVID-19, this Thai tour operator is playing the waiting game

by Sean McHenry
Sep 24, 2020
Tourism is one of Thailand's most important industries, but it's been hard-hit by COVID-19. A Thai tour operator describes how things are going.
Natt Opasanon, who runs Your Thai Guide in Bangkok. "It might be back to normal by maybe the middle of next year, which is going to be another six more months," said Opasanon. "It's started getting to a worry point."
Courtesy of Natt Opasanon, Your Thai Guide
