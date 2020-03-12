Mar 12, 2020
This was a terrible day for markets. Here’s what comes next.
We’ll talk with experts, business owners, a farmer and a doctor (who’s also school board president) about how they’re feeling the spread of COVID-19 and what they’re bracing for.
Stories From this episode
United States of Work
How COVID-19 is affecting one small-town doctor
For physician Scott Anzalone of Ohio, the scariest part of the outbreak isn't the illness.
Check Your Balance ™️
COVID-19 response complicated by inequities in health insurance, sick leave
More than 27 million Americans are uninsured, and millions more are underinsured, hampering public health efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus
As people stay at home, small businesses struggle
One Manhattan retailer is seeing 60%-80% drops in revenue this week.
Can money solve a coronavirus-induced recession?
Annie Lowrey of The Atlantic expects the coronavirus to cause a jobs crisis, but government spending could help.
Coronavirus
Economic disruption could lead to less reliable economic data
The COVID-19 epidemic may make it harder for government agencies to track and report rapid changes in the U.S. economy.
No sensationalism.
No fearmongering.
Just facts.