This was a terrible day for markets. Here's what comes next.

Mar 12, 2020
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report

Pandemic panic

Mar 12, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

This was a terrible day for markets. Here's what comes next.
Mar 12, 2020

This was a terrible day for markets. Here's what comes next.

We’ll talk with experts, business owners, a farmer and a doctor (who’s also school board president) about how they’re feeling the spread of COVID-19 and what they’re bracing for.

Stories From this episode

United States of Work

How COVID-19 is affecting one small-town doctor

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst Mar 12, 2020
For physician Scott Anzalone of Ohio, the scariest part of the outbreak isn't the illness.
Dr. Scott Anzalone serves around 3,500 patients from his small clinic in Logan, Ohio.
Cassidy Brauner
Check Your Balance ™️

COVID-19 response complicated by inequities in health insurance, sick leave

by Samantha Fields Mar 6, 2020
More than 27 million Americans are uninsured, and millions more are underinsured, hampering public health efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a news conference on Monday about the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Coronavirus

As people stay at home, small businesses struggle

by Justin Ho Mar 12, 2020
One Manhattan retailer is seeing 60%-80% drops in revenue this week.
Small businesses rely on foot traffic, which is noticeably down during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pierre Verdy/AFP via Getty Images
Can money solve a coronavirus-induced recession?

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Mar 12, 2020
Annie Lowrey of The Atlantic expects the coronavirus to cause a jobs crisis, but government spending could help.
U.S. bank notes in 2005.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Coronavirus

Economic disruption could lead to less reliable economic data

by Mitchell Hartman Mar 12, 2020
The COVID-19 epidemic may make it harder for government agencies to track and report rapid changes in the U.S. economy.
Economic data could become less reliable as people change their behaviors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Double Bass Gorillaz
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Buried In Detroit - Lucas Löwe Remix Mike Posner, Big Sean, Lucas Lowe
Jeremy's Storm Tame Impala
Chameleon Emancipator, 9 Theory
Watch it Grow The Everywheres

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
