This isn’t the 2018 trade war
High inflation expectations complicate things for Jay Powell's Fed. Plus, banks are stuck with depreciated bonds and job searchers should prepare to be "in it for the long haul."
Jay Powell's Fed navigated Trump's first trade war. This time, it has less wiggle room.
The main difference is inflation.
The job market may be tougher than it looks on paper
Outside of chronically short-staffed sectors, many firms are finding qualified workers easily. Openings are scarce in some white-collar fields.
Thanks to higher interest rates, banks’ unrealized losses jumped by a third at the end of last year
Those losses have stayed elevated ever since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates.
Why this CEO put his tech startup in Tennessee
Onetime Uber executive Mark Moore based his company, Whisper Aero, in Tennessee and had the staff live together in a former lakeside resort.
