This isn’t the 2018 trade war
Mar 6, 2025

This isn’t the 2018 trade war

Alex Wong/Getty Images
High inflation expectations complicate things for Jay Powell's Fed. Plus, banks are stuck with depreciated bonds and job searchers should prepare to be "in it for the long haul."

Segments From this episode

Trump's Second Term

Jay Powell's Fed navigated Trump's first trade war. This time, it has less wiggle room.

by Matt Levin
Mar 6, 2025
The main difference is inflation.
Inflation will complicate how the Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jay Powell, navigates President Donald Trump's newest trade war.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The job market may be tougher than it looks on paper

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 6, 2025
Outside of chronically short-staffed sectors, many firms are finding qualified workers easily. Openings are scarce in some white-collar fields.
The Fed's Beige Book, among other sources, reports that hiring is getting easier for businesses as the pool of available workers expands.
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
Thanks to higher interest rates, banks’ unrealized losses jumped by a third at the end of last year

by Justin Ho
Mar 6, 2025
Those losses have stayed elevated ever since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates.
Banks' losses rose by a third last year as interest rates rose and the value of bonds fell.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Why this CEO put his tech startup in Tennessee

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 6, 2025
Onetime Uber executive Mark Moore based his company, Whisper Aero, in Tennessee and had the staff live together in a former lakeside resort.
“We were sequestered kind of out in the boonies,” said Mark Moore of Whisper Aero. “And I say that lovingly."
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Midas Era Lord Finess
Phthalo Blue Monster Rally
Dusty Blue Charles Bradley, Manahan Street Band
Emotion Motion Mokhov

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

