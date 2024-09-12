Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

This is the sound of an inverted yield curve
Sep 12, 2024

This is the sound of an inverted yield curve

Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
The so-called yield curve that tracks U.S. Treasury debt has been inverted for 20 months. Plus, credit card trouble and a chocolatier check-in.

Segments From this episode

A chocolatier check-in

by Sarah Leeson

We hear from Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine, about how the summer was for business and what comes next.

Along with higher prices, credit card delinquency rates are rising

by Justin Ho
Sep 12, 2024
A new report suggests that could dampen holiday spirits.
Credit card delinquencies are rising due to consumers grappling with higher prices.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

