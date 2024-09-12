This is the sound of an inverted yield curve
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The so-called yield curve that tracks U.S. Treasury debt has been inverted for 20 months. Plus, credit card trouble and a chocolatier check-in.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
A chocolatier check-in
We hear from Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, co-owner of Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine, about how the summer was for business and what comes next.
Along with higher prices, credit card delinquency rates are rising
A new report suggests that could dampen holiday spirits.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer