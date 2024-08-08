This back-to-school season, “value” is at the top of America’s shopping list
Also: pricing mortgage rates, why airport food is so expensive, and a projectionist remembers his reel life.
What this earnings season says about the wider economy
Roughly 30% more companies made predictions that were rosier than analysts expected, according to a Bank of America analysis.
Back-to-school shoppers have value at the top of their lists
Brands are tasked with coaxing more inflation-weary parents into spending.
A former projectionist remembers his reel life
Projectionists wrangle miles of film for some movie screenings.
Why do mortgage rates move when the Fed keeps interest rates stable?
The federal funds rate, set by the Federal Reserve, is just the first layer that goes into determining mortgage rates.
Why is the price of an airport sandwich sky-high?
"The cost of running a business in the airport is actually really high," says Lora Kelley at The Atlantic.
