This back-to-school season, “value” is at the top of America’s shopping list
Aug 8, 2024

This back-to-school season, "value" is at the top of America's shopping list

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Also: pricing mortgage rates, why airport food is so expensive, and a projectionist remembers his reel life.

Segments From this episode

What this earnings season says about the wider economy

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 8, 2024
Roughly 30% more companies made predictions that were rosier than analysts expected, according to a Bank of America analysis.
The view from the corporate boardroom is the economy is going to be OK.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Back-to-school shoppers have value at the top of their lists

by Savannah Peters
Aug 8, 2024
Brands are tasked with coaxing more inflation-weary parents into spending.
"Consumers might say, 'OK, I’m going to shop at a discount store when I might have previously shopped at a traditional big box store,'" says Claire Tassin, an analyst with Morning Consult.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
My Analog Life

A former projectionist remembers his reel life

by Maria Hollenhorst
Aug 8, 2024
Projectionists wrangle miles of film for some movie screenings.
“Movies, in every single way, are a form of art,” says Austin Andrie-Grondek. “Even projecting it.”
Ignacio Sanchez Mello/AFP via Getty Images
Marketplace

Aug 8, 2024
Also: pricing mortgage rates, why airport food is so expensive, and a projectionist remembers his reel life.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Why do mortgage rates move when the Fed keeps interest rates stable?

by Henry Epp
Aug 8, 2024
The federal funds rate, set by the Federal Reserve, is just the first layer that goes into determining mortgage rates.
There’s more that goes into mortgage rates than just the federal funds rate, which the Federal Reserve sets.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Why is the price of an airport sandwich sky-high?

by Kristin Schwab and Sean McHenry
Aug 8, 2024
"The cost of running a business in the airport is actually really high," says Lora Kelley at The Atlantic.
Food prices at airports typically cost about 10% more than street prices. Above, a restaurant at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport.
George Rose/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Ghost Walk" The Budos Band
"Stay a While" Cactus Channel
"Tidal Wave" Butcher Brown
"A Little Push" Mocky
"Flight to the Jungle (Landing)" Monster Rally

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

