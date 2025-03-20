Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

These sectors are bracing for price hikes
Mar 20, 2025

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
We explain why prices will change quickly for some goods and further down the line for others. Plus, housing markets and AI-driven productivity.

Segments From this episode

Trade War 2.0

Tariffs could strengthen the dollar, sap U.S. export power

by Justin Ho
Mar 20, 2025
Once new levies take a bite out of imports, the currency's value is likely to grow, making American goods more expensive for foreign buyers.
The dollar's value has fallen recently as Americans rushed to import more goods ahead of President Trump's tariffs.
Hussein Faleh/AFP via Getty Images
How's the housing market doing? It depends where you are.

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 20, 2025
The National Association of Realtors reported existing home sales for February that exceeded economists' expectations. But regional markets vary.
Since real estate fluctuations are local, national home sale data doesn't always reflect your area's housing market.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 20, 2025
Will AI be more like the advent of electricity or smartphones for economic productivity? There's a lot riding on the question, including a bet by two economists.
Two economists are betting on whether gains in artificial intelligence will lead to a productivity boom.
Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images
Crude oil production in Alaska is expected to jump

by Daniel Ackerman
Mar 20, 2025
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says it could be the biggest jump in decades.
A view of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System. Crude oil production in Alaska could see its largest increase in decades.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Trade War 2.0

With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 20, 2025
Some goods, like produce from Mexico and home appliances from China, could get more expensive soon.
Builders may feel the effect of the Trump administration's tariffs through higher costs for steel, lumber and other materials.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Kids feel "trapped" and confused by social media’s microtrend machine

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Mar 20, 2025
Teens know social media and fast fashion work together to feed them trends, but find it hard to step away, says NYT writer Callie Holtermann.
"I think the consumption aspect of trends is really heavy on the minds of a lot of young people right now," says Callie Holtermann of The New York Times.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Diagonals Stereolab
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Greatest City Poolside
Sultans of Swing Dire Straits
Stay a While Cactus Channel

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

