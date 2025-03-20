These sectors are bracing for price hikes
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We explain why prices will change quickly for some goods and further down the line for others. Plus, housing markets and AI-driven productivity.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Tariffs could strengthen the dollar, sap U.S. export power
Once new levies take a bite out of imports, the currency's value is likely to grow, making American goods more expensive for foreign buyers.
How's the housing market doing? It depends where you are.
The National Association of Realtors reported existing home sales for February that exceeded economists' expectations. But regional markets vary.
Economists are betting on an AI productivity boom
Will AI be more like the advent of electricity or smartphones for economic productivity? There's a lot riding on the question, including a bet by two economists.
Crude oil production in Alaska is expected to jump
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says it could be the biggest jump in decades.
With tariffs looming, businesses prepare for higher prices
Some goods, like produce from Mexico and home appliances from China, could get more expensive soon.
Kids feel "trapped" and confused by social media’s microtrend machine
Teens know social media and fast fashion work together to feed them trends, but find it hard to step away, says NYT writer Callie Holtermann.
Music from the episode
Diagonals Stereolab
Philodendron Fields Monster Rally
Greatest City Poolside
Sultans of Swing Dire Straits
Stay a While Cactus Channel
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer