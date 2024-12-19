These jobs may be hot in the next 10 years … or not
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has some guesses. But so do career counselors and other job market experts. Plus, PowerPoint presentations and rate cuts.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Fed makes cut to key interest rates
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal provides context for the Fed’s interest rate decision and looks ahead to 2025 when it comes to consumer prices and the job market.
Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold
With the "lock–in effect" shrinking inventory, 1.7 million fewer homes were sold between 2022 and 2024, per a federal housing study.
These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the most growth in health care and technology occupations over the next 10 years. But the projections aren't iron-clad.
If interest rates stay up in 2025, some industries may take a hit
Construction is dependent on moderate interest rates. Restaurants are affected when consumer borrowing costs rise.
What were the most popular cities to move to in 2024?
People are seeking more affordable homes in exurbs and small cities in the Northeast and Midwest, according to new data from Zillow.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer