Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the trusted economic news you rely on with a tax-deductible year-end gift to Marketplace! Give Now 🎁
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
These jobs may be hot in the next 10 years … or not
Dec 18, 2024

These jobs may be hot in the next 10 years … or not

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has some guesses. But so do career counselors and other job market experts. Plus, PowerPoint presentations and rate cuts.

Segments From this episode

Fed makes cut to key interest rates

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal provides context for the Fed’s interest rate decision and looks ahead to 2025 when it comes to consumer prices and the job market.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Low mortgage rates make owners feel locked in — and leave buyers in the cold

by Matt Levin
Dec 18, 2024
With the "lock–in effect" shrinking inventory, 1.7 million fewer homes were sold between 2022 and 2024, per a federal housing study. 
A reduction in supply driven by homeowners holding on to low-rate mortgages increased prices by 7%, said Jonah Coste with the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

These are the jobs Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts to be hot in the next decade

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 18, 2024
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the most growth in health care and technology occupations over the next 10 years. But the projections aren't iron-clad.
Wind turbine service technicians could be among the fastest-growing occupations in the next decade, the BLS estimates.
Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

If interest rates stay up in 2025, some industries may take a hit

by Justin Ho
Dec 18, 2024
Construction is dependent on moderate interest rates. Restaurants are affected when consumer borrowing costs rise.
Construction is very sensitive to the fluctuations of interest rates.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What were the most popular cities to move to in 2024?

by Samantha Fields
Dec 18, 2024
People are seeking more affordable homes in exurbs and small cities in the Northeast and Midwest, according to new data from Zillow.
Waterbury, Connecticut, placed eighth in Zillow's list of the most popular housing markets of 2024. The city is 33 miles from Hartford, the state capital, and 77 miles from New York City.
Stan Godlewski/The Washington Post via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:01 PM PST
27:16
10:00 AM PST
32:19
6:43 AM PST
9:24
3:08 AM PST
12:16
Dec 17, 2024
36:12
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Income inequality declined in recent years, according to data
Income inequality declined in recent years, according to data
Has the free medical school experiment failed?
Has the free medical school experiment failed?
The entrepreneur who wants to buy TikTok
Marketplace Tech
The entrepreneur who wants to buy TikTok
Some analysts see inflation lurking in Trump's plans
Trump's Second Term
Some analysts see inflation lurking in Trump's plans