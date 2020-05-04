COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️

There’s still money left for small businesses, but for how long?
May 4, 2020

Plus, what's going on with Texas oil, how consumer prices are changing and what to expect from Disney's first-quarter earnings.

COVID-19

Cities may reopen, but will customers' wallets?

by Jasmine Garsd
May 4, 2020
When it comes to companies that bank on large gatherings, analysts think COVID-19's impact will be long-lasting.
People stand outside the gates of Disneyland in March.
David McNew/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Banks eager to help clients get PPP cash while funds are available

by Justin Ho
May 4, 2020
The second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding has yet to be exhausted.
An empty coffee shop in New York. Many small businesses may rely on the second round of PPP loans.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

COVID-19 has some older workers rethinking retirement

by Kimberly Adams
May 4, 2020
After the 2008 crisis, people 62 or older who were laid off were much less likely than younger workers to return to the workforce.
People 55 or older make up about a quarter of the labor force today.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
COVID-19

Texas oil regulator throws in the towel on supply cut

by Scott Tong
May 4, 2020
Low crude oil prices have already achieved what regulators were seeking: to cut state production.
The sun sets behind smoke rising from a refining plant in Houston.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Even high schoolers are feeling economic uncertainty

by Andie Corban
May 4, 2020
High school senior Vivienne Dragun was planning on working to save money for college this fall. Now with the coronavirus crisis, she's not so sure.
Vivienne Dragun, a student in Midland, Texas. "This is one of the biggest years of my life," she said.
Courtesy of Vivienne Dragun
United States of Work

How one unemployed bartender is making ends meet

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 4, 2020
A government stimulus check, unemployment benefits and helpful roommates are keeping Neil Cairns afloat — for now.
Bartender Neil Cairns in Portland, Oregon, hasn't been able to work since mid-March.
Thomas Patteron
