May 4, 2020
There’s still money left for small businesses, but for how long?
Plus, what's going on with Texas oil, how consumer prices are changing and what to expect from Disney's first-quarter earnings.
Stories From this episode
Cities may reopen, but will customers' wallets?
When it comes to companies that bank on large gatherings, analysts think COVID-19's impact will be long-lasting.
Banks eager to help clients get PPP cash while funds are available
The second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding has yet to be exhausted.
COVID-19 has some older workers rethinking retirement
After the 2008 crisis, people 62 or older who were laid off were much less likely than younger workers to return to the workforce.
Texas oil regulator throws in the towel on supply cut
Low crude oil prices have already achieved what regulators were seeking: to cut state production.
Even high schoolers are feeling economic uncertainty
High school senior Vivienne Dragun was planning on working to save money for college this fall. Now with the coronavirus crisis, she's not so sure.
How one unemployed bartender is making ends meet
A government stimulus check, unemployment benefits and helpful roommates are keeping Neil Cairns afloat — for now.
