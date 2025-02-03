Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Take two minutes to invest in the future of public media by starting a recurring gift to Marketplace. 🎁🔁 Donate Today!
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Theme of the day: Uncertainty
Feb 3, 2025

Theme of the day: Uncertainty

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
Importers? Not sure. Manufacturers? Dunno what's next. The Fed? Just taking it day by day.

Segments From this episode

Musk-led DOGE has access to the U.S. Treasury's payment system. What will they do with it?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 3, 2025
Wendy Edelberg of Brookings says "political malpractice" might be a bigger risk to economic stability than the government's massive borrowing.
Demonstrators gather outside U.S. Agency for International Development headquarters in support of USAID funding.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Image
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

There are lots of moving parts on tariffs right now, but one constant is uncertainty

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 3, 2025
Over the weekend, President Trump announced he’d be moving forward with tariffs starting tomorrow. Then, Mexico and the U.S. struck a deal to delay those tariffs for one month as the two negotiate border security.
Even if companies don't immediately raise prices, all that tariff talk still stirs up uncertainty with consumers.
Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The manufacturing sector bounced back a bit in January. Its future's full of uncertainty.

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 3, 2025
Nobody knows how tariffs will hit.
Domestic manufacturers are dealing with uncertainty thanks to factors like high interest rates, a strong dollar and tariffs.
Jim Young/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"We've got to be more careful and prudent of how fast rates could come down,” says Chicago Fed chief

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Feb 3, 2025
Austan Goolsbee says the central bank is keenly monitoring how changing economic policy is influencing inflation and employment.
Austan Goolsbee, president of the Chicago Fed.
Courtesy Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Baker's treats have identity, family in the mix

by Katie Reuther
Feb 3, 2025
Inspired by her Korean heritage and young daughters, Marissa Ferola plans to open a brick-and-mortar bakery in Massachusetts.
Ferola's gochujang citrus sticky buns are a favorite with customers.
Mim on Roseway Photography
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Posed To Be Breakestra
Hold Up Beyonce
Wings HAERTS
Palm Trees Loop Schrauber

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:49 PM PST
29:25
3:23 PM PST
13:12
8:08 AM PST
7:39
Feb 3, 2025
13:29
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
What Donald Trump's tariffs will mean for the economy
Trump's Second Term
What Donald Trump's tariffs will mean for the economy
For California's formerly incarcerated firefighters, finding a full-time job requires time and money
Los Angeles Wildfires
For California's formerly incarcerated firefighters, finding a full-time job requires time and money
Employee benefit costs notch healthy gains, led by health care
Employee benefit costs notch healthy gains, led by health care
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena
Los Angeles Wildfires
Marketplace's David Brancaccio on community, loss and rebuilding in Altadena