“The worst crisis in the history of American aviation”
Sep 28, 2020

“The worst crisis in the history of American aviation”

That's how one expert described what's happening to airlines right now. Plus: grocery store algorithms, chip wars and murder mysteries.

Race and Economy

Atlanta Fed President Bostic on our "less-than economy"

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser
Sep 28, 2020
While Amazon and Home Depot are doing well, small businesses are not. "There really is a split going on, and disparities are getting wider," he says.
"We're going to let evidence show that inflation is starting to get out of control" instead of trying to preempt it, says Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Bank of Atlanta.
Courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
COVID-19

This week may be "Armageddon" for the airline industry

by Erika Beras
Sep 28, 2020
Carriers are likely to cut more than 35,000 jobs starting Thursday.
Flight attendants and other aviation workers participate in a march near the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 9, calling for extended airline support.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Elections 2020

Is chasing swing voters a waste of campaign money?

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 28, 2020
Most voters have already decided whom they want for president, experts say. Will undecideds vote at all?
One swing voter researcher said "these voters may not be motivated to vote at all in the 2020 election."
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Agatha Christie mysteries are still raking in the cash a century on

by Stephen Beard
Sep 28, 2020
The writer’s first detective novel was published 100 years ago in October. Her books still sell in the millions every year.
British mystery author Agatha Christie autographing French editions of her books, circa 1950.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
