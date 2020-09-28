Sep 28, 2020
“The worst crisis in the history of American aviation”
That's how one expert described what's happening to airlines right now. Plus: grocery store algorithms, chip wars and murder mysteries.
Segments From this episode
Atlanta Fed President Bostic on our "less-than economy"
While Amazon and Home Depot are doing well, small businesses are not. "There really is a split going on, and disparities are getting wider," he says.
This week may be "Armageddon" for the airline industry
Carriers are likely to cut more than 35,000 jobs starting Thursday.
Is chasing swing voters a waste of campaign money?
Most voters have already decided whom they want for president, experts say. Will undecideds vote at all?
Agatha Christie mysteries are still raking in the cash a century on
The writer’s first detective novel was published 100 years ago in October. Her books still sell in the millions every year.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
