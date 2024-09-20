The working man’s Burning Man
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
In Santa Fe, a marionette effigy of the year's "glooms" draws thousands every year. Plus, pedaling an abandoned New Hampshire railroad.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Heather Long of The Washington Post about this week’s interest rate cut and Americans’ current perception of the economy.
The rewards — and risks — when companies bring a CEO back
While a familiar face in the corner office can bring stability, there are other considerations.
Can we blame climate change for the high price of potato chips?
High temperatures can stunt potato growth, and that means chip makers need to pay more to transport their crops long distances.
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
Santa Fe, New Mexico, has a 100-year tradition of letting go of collective worry, economic and otherwise, by burning it.
Fall is when this New Hamshire rail-riding attraction "shines"
Gary LeBlanc, owner of Scenic RailRiders in Concord, explains why he opened his business and what he loves about it.
Music from the episode
Coffin Nails MF DOOM
Summer Nights Raaginder, Wisechild
Magnetism Vacationer
California Sunset Poolside
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer