Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The working man’s Burning Man
Sep 20, 2024

The working man’s Burning Man

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sam Wasson/Getty Images
In Santa Fe, a marionette effigy of the year's "glooms" draws thousands every year. Plus, pedaling an abandoned New Hampshire railroad.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Sudeep Reddy of Politico and Heather Long of The Washington Post about this week’s interest rate cut and Americans’ current perception of the economy.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The rewards — and risks — when companies bring a CEO back

by Henry Epp
Sep 20, 2024
While a familiar face in the corner office can bring stability, there are other considerations.
Nike is bringing back former executive Elliot Hill, who previously led the sportswear brand's marketing operation. CEO John Donahoe announced his retirement Thursday.  
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Can we blame climate change for the high price of potato chips?

by Julie Grant
Sep 20, 2024
High temperatures can stunt potato growth, and that means chip makers need to pay more to transport their crops long distances.
Pennsylvania is the snack capital of the country, with the most potato chip makers than any other state.
Julie Grant/The Allegheny Front
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames

by Savannah Peters
Sep 20, 2024
Santa Fe, New Mexico, has a 100-year tradition of letting go of collective worry, economic and otherwise, by burning it.
Bills, tax receipts, divorce decrees and other paper representations of sorrows and worries feed the fire at the 100th Burning of Zozobra in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Sam Wasson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Fall is when this New Hamshire rail-riding attraction "shines"

by Sofia Terenzio
Sep 20, 2024
Gary LeBlanc, owner of Scenic RailRiders in Concord, explains why he opened his business and what he loves about it.
"The fall is really where we shine," says Gary LeBlanc of Scenic RailRiders. Above, riders pedal custom bikes on abandoned New Hampshire tracks through the autumn foliage.
Courtesy Gary LeBlanc
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Coffin Nails MF DOOM
Summer Nights Raaginder, Wisechild
Magnetism Vacationer
California Sunset Poolside

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:29 PM PDT
22:39
4:31 PM PDT
28:48
7:54 AM PDT
10:10
3:04 AM PDT
15:12
3:00 AM PDT
16:02
Sep 19, 2024
34:14
Sep 18, 2024
31:20
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Office Politics
What calculus should companies make when making a political stand?
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
Is the shoplifting "crisis" over?
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
At the Burning of Zozobra, money stress goes up in flames
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on
Generic drugs in the U.S. face new economic pressures 40 years on