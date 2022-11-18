How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The workers the remote work revolution left behind
Nov 18, 2022

The workers the remote work revolution left behind

TommL/Getty Images
Although the transition to remote work could have provided a lift to tribal nations experiencing outmigration, it didn't. Why? Plus, taking stock of the week that's been.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Linette Lopez of Business Insider and Kate Davidson of Politico on the discussion surrounding future rate hikes, layoffs in the tech industry and more.
Home construction is weak, but apartment construction is booming

by Justin Ho
Nov 18, 2022
That's because apartment developers have a lot more incentives to keep building right now.
Apartment construction is way up, as rents rise independently of mortgage interest rates.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
It just got easier to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 18, 2022
In the past, not even one student borrower in 100 who declared bankruptcy had student loans discharged.
Unlike other forms of debt, student loans don’t automatically get wiped clean in bankruptcy.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Telework could help tribes curb outmigration, but Native workers are being left behind

by Savannah Maher
Nov 18, 2022
Native people are overrepresented in “essential” fields, and underrepresented in office jobs that are more likely to allow telework. 
Native people are disproportionately left out of telework, according to a recent Brookings Institution report.
Getty Images
Affordable Care Act enrollment expected to hit another record

by Blake Farmer
Nov 18, 2022
A shift to self-employment during the pandemic may partly be responsible for the enrollment surge in plans through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
A federally-funded health navigator helps people in Nashville sign up for Affordable Care Act plans on the individual marketplace on the first day of open enrollment, Nov. 1.
Blake Farmer/WPLN
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

