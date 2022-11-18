The workers the remote work revolution left behind
Although the transition to remote work could have provided a lift to tribal nations experiencing outmigration, it didn't. Why? Plus, taking stock of the week that's been.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks to Linette Lopez of Business Insider and Kate Davidson of Politico on the discussion surrounding future rate hikes, layoffs in the tech industry and more.
Home construction is weak, but apartment construction is booming
That's because apartment developers have a lot more incentives to keep building right now.
It just got easier to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy
In the past, not even one student borrower in 100 who declared bankruptcy had student loans discharged.
Telework could help tribes curb outmigration, but Native workers are being left behind
Native people are overrepresented in “essential” fields, and underrepresented in office jobs that are more likely to allow telework.
Affordable Care Act enrollment expected to hit another record
A shift to self-employment during the pandemic may partly be responsible for the enrollment surge in plans through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer