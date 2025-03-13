COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

The weakening dollar
Mar 13, 2025

The weakening dollar

STR/AFP via Getty Images
After reaching a two-year high in January, one measure of the U.S. currency's value has tumbled. Plus: tariffs and GDP, restaurant productivity and new tech for blind sports fans.

Segments From this episode

What's behind the weakening of the U.S. dollar?

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 13, 2025
Uncertainties about tariffs and inflation are part of the reason the value of the U.S. dollar has fallen sharply in the last few weeks.
Textbook economics will tell you that significant, sustained shifts in a currency’s value can indicate a country’s economic strength or weakness.
Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images
Trade War 2.0

Tariffs are affecting America's GDP. Here's how.

by Justin Ho
Mar 13, 2025
A January surge in imports will have a negative impact on GDP in the near term. A protracted trade war would drag down economic growth in the long run.
January's surge in imports ahead of Trump administration tariffs isn't likely to become a trend. But exports could decline if the trade war continues.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Amazon finds in-store grocery a harder sell

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 13, 2025
The e-commerce and cloud company has slowed grocery expansion plans and closed half of its convenience stores in recent years.
Amazon's Fresh grocery chain has a relatively small footprint, and the tech giant doesn't appear to be focused on expanding it.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
By some measures, restaurant workers have gotten more productive

by Daniel Ackerman
Mar 13, 2025
Many restaurants are leaning more into takeout, which allows the same number of staff to produce more meals.
An emphasis on takeout orders — a holdover from the height of the pandemic era — has helped boost the productivity of restaurant workers.
Gary He/Getty Images
Student loan borrowers blocked from more affordable repayment plans, for now

by Samantha Fields
Mar 13, 2025
The Education Department has paused applications to more affordable plans amid lawsuits against a Biden administration program known as SAVE.
The Education Department temporarily stopped accepting and processing applications for income-driven plans because of a court case against a Biden administration program.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
