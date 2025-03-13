The weakening dollar
After reaching a two-year high in January, one measure of the U.S. currency's value has tumbled. Plus: tariffs and GDP, restaurant productivity and new tech for blind sports fans.
What's behind the weakening of the U.S. dollar?
Uncertainties about tariffs and inflation are part of the reason the value of the U.S. dollar has fallen sharply in the last few weeks.
Tariffs are affecting America’s GDP. Here's how.
A January surge in imports will have a negative impact on GDP in the near term. A protracted trade war would drag down economic growth in the long run.
Amazon finds in-store grocery a harder sell
The e-commerce and cloud company has slowed grocery expansion plans and closed half of its convenience stores in recent years.
By some measures, restaurant workers have gotten more productive
Many restaurants are leaning more into takeout, which allows the same number of staff to produce more meals.
Student loan borrowers blocked from more affordable repayment plans, for now
The Education Department has paused applications to more affordable plans amid lawsuits against a Biden administration program known as SAVE.
