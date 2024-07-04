The wages vs. inflation horse race
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The wage horse was slow at first, but it surpassed inflation in the past year. Or did it? Plus, the business of scent and a mobile home rent price discrimination case.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
A closer look at wage measures hints at why consumers still feel gloomy
Average wage growth has slowed in recent months, though according to the May jobs report, it’s still ahead of inflation.
There’s a new entrant in the “bill scoring” game
The newly formed “Budget Lab” at Yale plans to focus on the long-term outcomes of proposed legislation.
The precision agriculture revolution is coming, just slowly
Since the 1990s, precision agriculture has promised to revolutionize farming, by giving growers granular information about what’s happening with the crops in their fields and new technology to actually put that data to good use. But the new developments in precision ag have yet to fully transform farming.
Mobile home rent discrimination case raises legal questions in Massachusetts
The state bans price discrimination at parks. Hometown America argues it should be able to charge new residents more than longtime ones.
Charcuterie owner offers a feast for the eyes
Shandra Turner launched Bougie Grazer in Atlanta after leaving her property management job during the pandemic.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer