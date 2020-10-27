Oct 27, 2020
The view of this election from China
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: Mall defaults, holiday jobs and a history lesson on presidential pressure on the Fed.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
What happens after a mall defaults on its loans?
The dominoes just keep falling: Banks, utilities, internal employees, maintenance crews — they could all lose out.
Airlines add routes to beach and ski destinations, cut back on others
With international and business travel way down, airlines are adding more flights to domestic leisure spots.
Chinese exporter's take: Biden or Trump?
Some Chinese manufacturers do not expect the trade tensions with the U.S. to change much even with a Biden presidency.
A president and his Fed chair clash. Sound familiar?
Trump has pressured the head of the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. But he wasn't the first American leader to do so.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
Pandemic pushes holiday retail jobs off the sales floor
Hiring is down overall, but up for e-commerce jobs. Warehouse and shelf-stocking jobs have tripled compared to past years.
Music from the episode
Passionfruit Drake
Mirage Toro y Moi
Day/Night Mothlight
Komorebi Craft Spells
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Kāma Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer