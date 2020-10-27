Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

The view of this election from China
Oct 27, 2020

The view of this election from China

Plus: Mall defaults, holiday jobs and a history lesson on presidential pressure on the Fed.

Segments From this episode

What happens after a mall defaults on its loans?

by Marielle Segarra
Oct 27, 2020
The dominoes just keep falling: Banks, utilities, internal employees, maintenance crews — they could all lose out.
Screen shot PREIT marketing materials
COVID-19

Airlines add routes to beach and ski destinations, cut back on others

by Samantha Fields
Oct 27, 2020
With international and business travel way down, airlines are adding more flights to domestic leisure spots.
U.S. airlines have added new routes to domestic vacation destinations in hopes of luring more passengers.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Chinese exporter's take: Biden or Trump?

by Jennifer Pak
Oct 27, 2020
Some Chinese manufacturers do not expect the trade tensions with the U.S. to change much even with a Biden presidency.
Midnight Charm lingerie factory has been attempting to expand markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East because of the U.S. tariffs imposed on its products.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
A president and his Fed chair clash. Sound familiar?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 27, 2020
Trump has pressured the head of the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. But he wasn't the first American leader to do so.
President Lyndon B. Johnson wanted to fire Fed Chair William McChesney Martin Jr. for hiking interest rates. But presidents can't do that, so Johnson gave him a tongue lashing instead and shoved him against a wall.
Keystone/Getty Images
COVID-19

Pandemic pushes holiday retail jobs off the sales floor

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 27, 2020
Hiring is down overall, but up for e-commerce jobs. Warehouse and shelf-stocking jobs have tripled compared to past years.
Masks and hand sanitizer are given to customers entering a Dick's Sporting Goods during the pandemic. "The holiday season is going to look very different for retailers and workers alike," one economist says.
David McNew/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Passionfruit Drake
Mirage Toro y Moi
Day/Night Mothlight
Komorebi Craft Spells
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Kāma Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
