Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The U.S. is excluded from a giant new trade deal
Nov 17, 2020

The U.S. is excluded from a giant new trade deal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On today's show: The U.S. is on the outside looking in. Later, the fate of the economy once again hangs on consumers.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Growth in retail sales is slowing. That's a bad sign for the economy

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 17, 2020
As goes the U.S. consumer, so goes the U.S. economy.
Shoppers walk in South Coast Plaza in August in Costa Mesa, California. Smaller retailers are having a harder time transitioning to online sales and adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients face a new challenge: Taxes

by Justin Ho
Nov 17, 2020
As the year draws to a close, small business owners are starting to figure out their tax liabilities for 2020. That's complicated for businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Empty chairs are seen inside a restaurant in New York on Nov. 13, 2020. Businesses whose PPP loans are forgiven are not allowed to claim deductions on expenses that were paid for using loan money.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

China's giant new trade agreement excludes U.S.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 17, 2020
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership brings 15 countries together. Should the U.S. be a part of it?
Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, right, speaks at the virtual 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit on Nov. 15, 2020.
Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Taylor Swift is rerecording her old songs to control the licenses

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 17, 2020
The new recordings are bound to sound different than the originals. Which versions will fans choose?
Taylor Swift has unsuccessfully tried to buy her master recordings before. Above, Swift at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

COVID recession puts damper on large construction projects

by Andy Uhler
Nov 17, 2020
The Houston area lost the most construction jobs of any big city over the last year.
A worker directs traffic as construction takes place on a new tower in New York City in March.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

"And then it occurred to me that I could just make the box of supplies myself"

by Alli Fam
Nov 17, 2020
Teacher Nia Grigsby started The School Box Toolbox when her own daughters were running low on supplies early in the pandemic.
School Box Toolbox supplies for first and second grade students.
Courtesy of Nia Grigsby
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Shelf Life

The economic power of royal fashion

by Elizabeth Holmes
Nov 17, 2020
In this book excerpt, veteran style journalist Elizabeth Holmes writes about how Meghan Markle used fashion to respond to media criticism.
The royal family celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016. Color is an essential part of Queen Elizabeth II's wardrobe, writes Elizabeth Holmes.
Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Raw Karmawin
If You Want It Jay Som
Greyhounds De La Soul, Usher
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Blank Space Taylor Swift

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients face a new challenge: Taxes
COVID-19
Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients face a new challenge: Taxes
Growth in retail sales is slowing. That's a bad sign for the economy
COVID-19
Growth in retail sales is slowing. That's a bad sign for the economy
China's giant new trade agreement excludes U.S.
China's giant new trade agreement excludes U.S.
The economic power of royal fashion
Shelf Life
The economic power of royal fashion