Nov 17, 2020
The U.S. is excluded from a giant new trade deal
On today's show: The U.S. is on the outside looking in. Later, the fate of the economy once again hangs on consumers.
Segments From this episode
Growth in retail sales is slowing. That's a bad sign for the economy
As goes the U.S. consumer, so goes the U.S. economy.
Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients face a new challenge: Taxes
As the year draws to a close, small business owners are starting to figure out their tax liabilities for 2020. That's complicated for businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program loans.
China's giant new trade agreement excludes U.S.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership brings 15 countries together. Should the U.S. be a part of it?
Taylor Swift is rerecording her old songs to control the licenses
The new recordings are bound to sound different than the originals. Which versions will fans choose?
COVID recession puts damper on large construction projects
The Houston area lost the most construction jobs of any big city over the last year.
"And then it occurred to me that I could just make the box of supplies myself"
Teacher Nia Grigsby started The School Box Toolbox when her own daughters were running low on supplies early in the pandemic.
The economic power of royal fashion
In this book excerpt, veteran style journalist Elizabeth Holmes writes about how Meghan Markle used fashion to respond to media criticism.
