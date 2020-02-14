Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

The U.S. has one bathroom for every person

Feb 14, 2020
Plus, Delta's plan to become carbon neutral, dismal retail numbers and why teachers in D.C. aren't managing to live where they work.

Stories From this episode

Delta wants to be the first carbon neutral global airline

by Meghan McCarty Carino Feb 14, 2020
Cleaner jet fuels and electric planes are still decades away, meaning Delta is focusing on carbon offsets.
Delta Airlines plans to be carbon neutral by purchasing carbons offsets.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

When teachers can't afford to live where they work

by Amy Scott Feb 14, 2020
A startup partners with school districts to help educators buy homes.
Claire Battle, 33, relaxes at home with her son Leo, 3, after a long commute from her teaching job.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Love is in the air ... at daycare? Parents faced with unexpected Valentine's Day costs

by Andie Corban Feb 14, 2020
The New York Times correspondent Rukmini Callimachi was asked to write valentines for her baby son's class.
A florist arranges bouquets ahead of Valentine's Day.
Arun Sankar/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Music from the episode

Know My Name The Bones of J.R. Jones
Explore, Be Curious Cloudkicker
Topaz Basil Panagop, Fauves
Paraísos Quemados Santana, Buika
Younger - Kygo Remix Seinabo Sey, Kygo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer