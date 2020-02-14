Feb 14, 2020
The U.S. has one bathroom for every person
Plus, Delta's plan to become carbon neutral, dismal retail numbers and why teachers in D.C. aren't managing to live where they work.
Stories From this episode
Delta wants to be the first carbon neutral global airline
Cleaner jet fuels and electric planes are still decades away, meaning Delta is focusing on carbon offsets.
When teachers can't afford to live where they work
A startup partners with school districts to help educators buy homes.
Love is in the air ... at daycare? Parents faced with unexpected Valentine's Day costs
The New York Times correspondent Rukmini Callimachi was asked to write valentines for her baby son's class.
Music from the episode
Know My Name The Bones of J.R. Jones
Explore, Be Curious Cloudkicker
Topaz Basil Panagop, Fauves
Paraísos Quemados Santana, Buika
Younger - Kygo Remix Seinabo Sey, Kygo
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer