Marketplace

The trade war had an upside for U.S. garlic farmers

Jan 17, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Jan 17, 2020

The trade war was actually a good thing for garlic farmers. Plus: how a digital tax is causing a rift between the U.S. and E.U., when companies should split in two, and how the trade deal with China was approved. 

Stories From this episode

A garlic farmer's take on the trade deal

by Andie Corban Jan 17, 2020
"This 25% tariff on inbound Chinese garlic has been a fantastic thing for American garlic farmers," said second-generation garlic farmer Ken Christopher.
Ken Christopher of Christopher Ranch in a crate of garlic skins.
Josh Edelson/Getty Images
When does it make sense for a company to split in two?

by Marielle Segarra Jan 17, 2020
Last year, Gap announced it would sell off Old Navy. This week, it changed its mind. Why?
An Old Navy and a GAP store in Times Square, New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The world can't agree on how to tax big tech companies

by Sabri Ben-Achour Jan 17, 2020
Will the U.S. get into trade fight after trade fight with every country that tries to tax big tech?
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
This year's New American Home is a $5.7 million "oasis"

by Amy Scott Jan 17, 2020
With climate and affordability crises, should there be so many new, big houses?
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Motherless Child Romare
Nobody Speak DJ Shadow, Run The Jewels
You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) Dead Or Alive
My Only Swerving El Ten Eleven
Dance Through It Twin Peaks
Habits (Stay High) - Hippie Sabotage Remix Tove Lo, Hippie Sabotage
1994 Quasimoto, Madlib

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
Thanks to our sponsors