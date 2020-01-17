Jan 17, 2020
The trade war had an upside for U.S. garlic farmers
The trade war was actually a good thing for garlic farmers. Plus: how a digital tax is causing a rift between the U.S. and E.U., when companies should split in two, and how the trade deal with China was approved.
Stories From this episode
A garlic farmer's take on the trade deal
"This 25% tariff on inbound Chinese garlic has been a fantastic thing for American garlic farmers," said second-generation garlic farmer Ken Christopher.
When does it make sense for a company to split in two?
Last year, Gap announced it would sell off Old Navy. This week, it changed its mind. Why?
The world can't agree on how to tax big tech companies
Will the U.S. get into trade fight after trade fight with every country that tries to tax big tech?
This year's New American Home is a $5.7 million "oasis"
With climate and affordability crises, should there be so many new, big houses?
