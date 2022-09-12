The supply chain may be derailed again
Today, we'll look at how a potential strike of U.S. freight workers and China's continued lockdowns are complicating the global supply chain's recovery.
Segments From this episode
Possible train strike could derail supply chain even more
A nationwide rail shutdown could cost $2 billion a day, the Association of American Railroads said.
China's lockdowns continue to disrupt personal lives and the global economy
"There was a convenience shop owner nearby me who ate nothing but instant noodles for weeks," says Marketplace's Jennifer Pak.
Gun retailers get a unique merchant code that could help flag suspicious sales
The financial services industry has a long history of spotting indicators of illegal activity in legal transactions.
Food banks see a surge in demand as food inflation hits low-income families
In July, the cost of food at grocery stores was up 13% annually. An Oregon nonprofit is serving nearly twice as many clients as before the pandemic.
Why buy now, pay later might not be such a good idea
These short-term credit companies are running into questions about their customers' ability to pay them back. Regulators are paying more attention.
In the customs business, delays are becoming less common
As congestion eases at some ports, "we know the fixed date of when freight is arriving now," said customs broker Gretchen Blough.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer