Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The struggle facing parents working from home
Jul 9, 2020

The struggle facing parents working from home

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: What's ahead for airlines, pharmacies and retail as the pandemic stretches into a fifth month.

Segments From this episode

United furlough warnings could be the tea leaves for the airline industry

by Andy Uhler
Jul 9, 2020
United Airlines warned 36,000 employees Wednesday that they could be furloughed in October.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As COVID-19 cases spike, retail enters a new normal

by Marielle Segarra
Jul 9, 2020
Retailers are coming to terms with the fact that this virus is going to be with us for a long time.
Shoppers at a reopened Texas mall in May. The current surge in coronavirus cases is bringing new woes to retailers.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Working parents could face discrimination as pandemic wears on

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 9, 2020
A California woman has sued her employer, saying she was fired because of her child care responsibilities.
A mother works from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Women are reducing their work hours much more than men to take care of children and attend to household needs.
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

A family farm's quandary: small kids, no school and harvest around the corner

by Andie Corban
Jul 9, 2020
Soon the Schwagerls of Browns Valley, Minnesota, will need "all hands on deck." But they are facing fall with without child care or school.
Lou Benoist/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How drugstores are trying to survive

Walgreens and CVS are shifting their models to attract customers, focusing more on wellness.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Shelf Life

How a stained glass business is holding up in a shaky economy

by Kai Ryssdal and Bridget Bodnar
Jul 9, 2020
A family business that's endured for five generations figures out new ways to stay relevant.
Stained glass artwork hangs at Judson Studios in South Pasadena, California.
Bennett Purser/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Dive Out Mono/Poly
Dive Out Mono/Poly
Outer Sunset Tycho
Come To My Window Melissa Etheridge
Night Body AT / ALL

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Working parents could face discrimination as pandemic wears on
COVID-19
Working parents could face discrimination as pandemic wears on
How salary history bans can raise wages for female and Black workers
Race and Economy
How salary history bans can raise wages for female and Black workers
CFPB rolls back restrictions on payday lenders
CFPB rolls back restrictions on payday lenders
Restaurants, bars put the brakes on reopening, just as jobs started coming back
COVID-19
Restaurants, bars put the brakes on reopening, just as jobs started coming back