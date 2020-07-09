Jul 9, 2020
The struggle facing parents working from home
Plus: What's ahead for airlines, pharmacies and retail as the pandemic stretches into a fifth month.
United furlough warnings could be the tea leaves for the airline industry
United Airlines warned 36,000 employees Wednesday that they could be furloughed in October.
As COVID-19 cases spike, retail enters a new normal
Retailers are coming to terms with the fact that this virus is going to be with us for a long time.
Working parents could face discrimination as pandemic wears on
A California woman has sued her employer, saying she was fired because of her child care responsibilities.
A family farm's quandary: small kids, no school and harvest around the corner
Soon the Schwagerls of Browns Valley, Minnesota, will need "all hands on deck." But they are facing fall with without child care or school.
How drugstores are trying to survive
Walgreens and CVS are shifting their models to attract customers, focusing more on wellness.
How a stained glass business is holding up in a shaky economy
A family business that's endured for five generations figures out new ways to stay relevant.
