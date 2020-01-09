Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

The streaming wars will be fought with giant robots

Jan 9, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

The streaming wars will be fought with giant robots
Jan 9, 2020

The streaming wars will be fought with giant robots

Plus: What you need to know about Facebook's political ad policies, credit card fee hikes and how monetary markets are reacting to the conflict with Iran.

Stories From this episode

Anime could be a key to streaming domination

by Jasmine Garsd Jan 9, 2020
As streaming platforms compete for the attention of young viewers, many are investing in Japanese animation.
The anime show "Neon Genesis Evangelion" is streaming on Netflix.
Screenshot via Netflix
Chase is the latest to hike fee for its premium credit card and add lifestyle perks

by Justin Ho Jan 9, 2020
The popular travel card is getting more expensive. But the bank is betting that new perks, designed to appeal to younger consumers, will make users stay on board.
Thomas Cooper/Getty Images
The relationship between drug companies and jails

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal Jan 9, 2020
Incarcerated people form a large market for pharmaceutical companies. The ethics of that relationship can be complicated.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Is the U.S. economy rigged?

by Kai Ryssdal, Katherine Wiles, and Bennett Purser Jan 9, 2020
According to a new survey from Pew Research Center, seven in 10 Americans think the economic system favors the powerful.
The Occupy Wall Street movement, one of the biggest recent protests against economic inequality in the U.S.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Burn the Witch Radiohead
Up to Rise - LP Mix Session Victim
Cómo Me Quieres Khruangbin
Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
Fly Me To The Moon (In Other Words) Frank Sinatra, Count Basie
Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) Maribou State, Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
Thanks to our sponsors