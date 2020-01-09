Jan 9, 2020
The streaming wars will be fought with giant robots
Plus: What you need to know about Facebook's political ad policies, credit card fee hikes and how monetary markets are reacting to the conflict with Iran.
Stories From this episode
Anime could be a key to streaming domination
As streaming platforms compete for the attention of young viewers, many are investing in Japanese animation.
Chase is the latest to hike fee for its premium credit card and add lifestyle perks
The popular travel card is getting more expensive. But the bank is betting that new perks, designed to appeal to younger consumers, will make users stay on board.
The relationship between drug companies and jails
Incarcerated people form a large market for pharmaceutical companies. The ethics of that relationship can be complicated.
Is the U.S. economy rigged?
According to a new survey from Pew Research Center, seven in 10 Americans think the economic system favors the powerful.
