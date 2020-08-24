SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The stock market is surging, benefiting very few
Aug 24, 2020

The stock market is surging, benefiting very few

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: Trump's second-term agenda, the new unemployment benefits now available in two states and today's Zoom outage.

Segments From this episode

Trade showdown

Trump doubles down on trade; China is far from meeting promises

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 24, 2020
China has bought about a quarter of what would be expected this year if it was going to meet the targets in the deal.
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2017.
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Unemployment 2020

So far, Trump's pandemic unemployment benefit is available in 2 states

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 24, 2020
More states are trying to join the program, but most will offer $300 a week in additional benefits, rather than the $400 the president wanted.
President Trump signs documents extending coronavirus economic relief on Aug. 8. Only Arizona and Texas are paying the new benefit.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

Why the founders of Crowns & Hops are running a brewing company with a mission

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
Aug 24, 2020
"This absolutely is about racial equity," said Teo Hunter, COO of Crowns & Hops Brewing Co.
Teo Hunter, left, and Beny Ashburn in Inglewood, California.
(Photo courtesy Ashburn)
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Wall Street record high belies widening gap between investor haves and have-nots

by Scott Tong
Aug 24, 2020
Who actually benefits when Wall Street hits a record?
The New York Stock Exchange in May. Stock wealth has become concentrated among fewer people in recent decades.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Outdoor dining is helping restaurants stay alive. It also comes with a lot of challenges.

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 24, 2020
Business owners are battling with limited space, unpredictable weather and unwanted pests.
New Yorkers dine outdoors in the East Village in July. Outdoor dining has become a lifeline for struggling restaurants, but it can cost them, too.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
For political parties, virtual conventions have their pros and cons
For political parties, virtual conventions have their pros and cons
Zoom outage halts meetings, classes in U.S., UK
Zoom outage halts meetings, classes in U.S., UK
Why the founders of Crowns & Hops are running a brewing company with a mission
Race and Economy
Why the founders of Crowns & Hops are running a brewing company with a mission
How to vote by mail in the general election
COVID-19
How to vote by mail in the general election