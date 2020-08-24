Aug 24, 2020
The stock market is surging, benefiting very few
Plus: Trump's second-term agenda, the new unemployment benefits now available in two states and today's Zoom outage.
Trump doubles down on trade; China is far from meeting promises
China has bought about a quarter of what would be expected this year if it was going to meet the targets in the deal.
So far, Trump's pandemic unemployment benefit is available in 2 states
More states are trying to join the program, but most will offer $300 a week in additional benefits, rather than the $400 the president wanted.
Why the founders of Crowns & Hops are running a brewing company with a mission
"This absolutely is about racial equity," said Teo Hunter, COO of Crowns & Hops Brewing Co.
Wall Street record high belies widening gap between investor haves and have-nots
Who actually benefits when Wall Street hits a record?
Outdoor dining is helping restaurants stay alive. It also comes with a lot of challenges.
Business owners are battling with limited space, unpredictable weather and unwanted pests.
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer