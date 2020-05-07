Donate today and get three virtual backgrounds as a bonus gift –
May 7, 2020
The stock market is — say it with us — not the economy
We've also got Chinese trade and small business loan forgiveness on the docket today. Plus: How are you sleeping?
Stories From this episode
Sleepless nights are sapping productivity, exacerbating anxiety
It's not just you. Sleep has gotten weird for all of us.
Housing market shows signs of a thaw
Mortgage applications have picked up, along with pending sales.
Why you should give yourself permission to find joy
There are a lot of dark headlines to absorb. But doing something that brings you happiness might help more than you think.
Receiving a PPP loan is one thing. Having it forgiven is another.
Businesses that have received PPP loans have to carefully manage how they spend the money if they want those loans to be forgiven.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer