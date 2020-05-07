COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

The stock market is — say it with us — not the economy
May 7, 2020

We've also got Chinese trade and small business loan forgiveness on the docket today. Plus: How are you sleeping?

COVID-19

Sleepless nights are sapping productivity, exacerbating anxiety

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 7, 2020
It's not just you. Sleep has gotten weird for all of us.
A tired nurse at a hospital. Disrupted living is affecting how well people sleep.
Aris Oikonomou/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Housing market shows signs of a thaw

by Amy Scott
May 7, 2020
Mortgage applications have picked up, along with pending sales.
A house for sale sign in Illinois. Rates are low, but lenders are concerned about credit risk.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Why you should give yourself permission to find joy

by Maria Hollenhorst
May 7, 2020
There are a lot of dark headlines to absorb. But doing something that brings you happiness might help more than you think.
Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images
COVID-19

Receiving a PPP loan is one thing. Having it forgiven is another.

by Justin Ho
May 7, 2020
Businesses that have received PPP loans have to carefully manage how they spend the money if they want those loans to be forgiven.
A waitress disinfects a table at a restaurant on May 5 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. One requirement of the PPP is to bring back all your full-time-equivalent employees.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
