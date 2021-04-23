Apr 23, 2021
The stock market is … an idiot
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
News that the Biden administration wants to jack up the capital gains tax rate spooked markets yesterday. Also on today's show: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is leaving Nike for a smaller athletic brand and the president says tackling climate change will create jobs.
Music from the episode
Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
House Common Market
People Everywhere (Still Alive) Khruangbin
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Don't Sweat the Technique Eric B & Rakim
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer