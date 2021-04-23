The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

The stock market is … an idiot
Apr 23, 2021

The stock market is … an idiot

News that the Biden administration wants to jack up the capital gains tax rate spooked markets yesterday. Also on today's show: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is leaving Nike for a smaller athletic brand and the president says tackling climate change will create jobs.

Music from the episode

Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
House Common Market
People Everywhere (Still Alive) Khruangbin
Bustling Freddie Joachim
Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Don't Sweat the Technique Eric B & Rakim

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
