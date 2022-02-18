The state of the Presidents Day sale
Today, we chat about the role companies play in inflation and dig through the numerous forms of corporate performance data.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal chats with Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and ADP’s Nela Richardson about the omicron's effect on the economy and how corporate price hikes play into inflation.
Do consumers expect discounts when inflation is running hot?
President's Day weekend is usually marked by sales. But both supply chain shortages and inflation are complicating the hunt for a bargain.
Twitter CEO paternity leave draws range of reactions
Less than a quarter of people in the U.S. work for companies that offer paid parental leave. Even fewer offer paid paternity leave.
What’s the best way to measure corporate performance?
“There isn’t one,” said Patrick Badolato, a professor of accounting. But investors and analysts use “net income” and “EBITDA” in their attempts.
WHO plan will help ramp up COVID vaccine production in Africa
Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia will have access to mRNA vaccine technology. Is that enough?
How the "Great Reassessment" brought this Dallas dancer to confront the gender gap in dance
Even though there are more female dancers than there are male, men dominate leadership positions.
