Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Enter for your chance to win a signed "Vintage Kai" T-shirt Sign Up
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The state of the Presidents Day sale
Feb 18, 2022

The state of the Presidents Day sale

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Today, we chat about the role companies play in inflation and dig through the numerous forms of corporate performance data.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal chats with Bloomberg’s Jordyn Holman and ADP’s Nela Richardson about the omicron's effect on the economy and how corporate price hikes play into inflation.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Do consumers expect discounts when inflation is running hot?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 18, 2022
President's Day weekend is usually marked by sales. But both supply chain shortages and inflation are complicating the hunt for a bargain.
Walmart reported strong earnings this week, as consumers try to find bargains at a bargain-scarce time.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Twitter CEO paternity leave draws range of reactions

by Samantha Fields
Feb 18, 2022
Less than a quarter of people in the U.S. work for companies that offer paid parental leave. Even fewer offer paid paternity leave.
Paternal leave faces stigma in the U.S., but it might only take a few high-profile fathers to change that.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Kai Explains

What’s the best way to measure corporate performance?

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 18, 2022
“There isn’t one,” said Patrick Badolato, a professor of accounting. But investors and analysts use “net income” and “EBITDA” in their attempts.
Obscure financial metrics "seem to tell a nice and neat and tidy story, and the reality is messy and nuanced,” said Patrick Badolato, an associate professor of accounting at the University of Texas.
George Marks/Retrofile/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

WHO plan will help ramp up COVID vaccine production in Africa

by Lily Jamali
Feb 18, 2022
Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia will have access to mRNA vaccine technology. Is that enough?
While global vaccination rates hover at around 60%, vaccine rates in Africa are just a fraction of that.
Jonathan Nackstrand/ AFP Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

How the "Great Reassessment" brought this Dallas dancer to confront the gender gap in dance

by Richard Cunningham
Feb 18, 2022
Even though there are more female dancers than there are male, men dominate leadership positions.
“As a dancer, you know you’re going to retire from your performance career before retirement age, so you have to have in mind what the next steps are going to be," said Alexandra Farber.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:54 PM PST
27:09
7:40 AM PST
7:59
1:53 PM PST
1:50
3:00 AM PST
7:20
Feb 17, 2022
11:36
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
What's it like when an algorithm moderates your divorce?
Shelf Life
What's it like when an algorithm moderates your divorce?
Child care disruptions have been driving more women than men to quit their jobs
Parenting in a Pandemic
Child care disruptions have been driving more women than men to quit their jobs
Is the virus still in control of the economy?
COVID & Unemployment
Is the virus still in control of the economy?
Hiring based on skills instead of college degrees opens up opportunities for millions
Hiring based on skills instead of college degrees opens up opportunities for millions