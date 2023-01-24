Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
The slowdown has begun for manufacturing
We'll look at why production and hiring in the sector lost steam toward the end of last year. Plus, Howard University receives a $90 million military research contract.
Segments From this episode
Manufacturing sector shows more signs of cooling
Monthly data from the Federal Reserve shows a slowdown in shipments, new orders and employment in the sector.
What to expect when you're expecting GDP figures
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal explains what to look out for in the fourth-quarter GDP figures to be released on Thursday.
Surging demand for copper means its price is rising too
The metal is crucial renewable energy technology and the transition away from fossil fuels.
Commercial lending is a mixed bag across the country, bankers say
In Southern California and South Carolina, businesses are looking for loans. But in the Midwest, owners are hesitant to borrow.
Data meets anec-data
Gretchen Blough of Logistics Plus in Eerie, Pennsylvania, gives an update on the shipping and freight business.
Defense Department awards Howard University first-of-its-kind research contract
HBCUs like Howard often lost out on research grants due to systematic underfunding. Now there’s a push to fund more research at HBCUs.
What does the future of the streaming economy look like?
"This battle that the big streamers are undertaking ... it could turn into a bloody battle, and there could be victims of it," said NYU professor Luis Cabral.
Music from the episode
Work It Missy Elliott
Montara Pandrezz, j'san, Epektase
Good to Me Freddie Joachim
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Make it Better Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson
Sundress Butcher Brown
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer