The slowdown has begun for manufacturing
Jan 24, 2023

The slowdown has begun for manufacturing

Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
We'll look at why production and hiring in the sector lost steam toward the end of last year. Plus, Howard University receives a $90 million military research contract.

Segments From this episode

Manufacturing sector shows more signs of cooling

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jan 24, 2023
Monthly data from the Federal Reserve shows a slowdown in shipments, new orders and employment in the sector.
The manufacturing sector added only 8,000 jobs per month in November and December — well below the average of 32,000.
Megan Jelinger/Getty images
What to expect when you're expecting GDP figures

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal explains what to look out for in the fourth-quarter GDP figures to be released on Thursday.
Surging demand for copper means its price is rising too

by Lily Jamali
Jan 24, 2023
The metal is crucial renewable energy technology and the transition away from fossil fuels.
Copper is often referred to as “Dr. Copper,” because it’s considered a barometer for the health of the global economy.
Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images
Commercial lending is a mixed bag across the country, bankers say

by Justin Ho
Jan 24, 2023
In Southern California and South Carolina, businesses are looking for loans. But in the Midwest, owners are hesitant to borrow.
Banks across the country are reporting mixed lending activity, with some businesses borrowing to expand office space or buy new real estate.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Data meets anec-data

Gretchen Blough of Logistics Plus in Eerie, Pennsylvania, gives an update on the shipping and freight business.
Defense Department awards Howard University first-of-its-kind research contract

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 24, 2023
HBCUs like Howard often lost out on research grants due to systematic underfunding. Now there’s a push to fund more research at HBCUs.
The Pentagon's $90 million contract with Howard University comes during a larger push to fund more research at HBCUs.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
What does the future of the streaming economy look like?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Jan 24, 2023
"This battle that the big streamers are undertaking ... it could turn into a bloody battle, and there could be victims of it," said NYU professor Luis Cabral.
"If you look at Netflix, I mean, they spent billions of dollars, they've created a lot of good content. But it's an iffy proposition. What if it doesn't pan out?" said NYU professor Luis Cabral.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Work It Missy Elliott
Montara Pandrezz, j'san, Epektase
Good to Me Freddie Joachim
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Make it Better Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson
Sundress Butcher Brown

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

