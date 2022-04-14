Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The she-cession meets she-flation
Apr 14, 2022

The she-cession meets she-flation

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Inflation is hitting women harder than men and could impact their labor participation. Plus: A Nashville pop-up market provides opportunity for Black entrepreneurs.

Segments From this episode

The she-cession and she-flation are colliding

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 14, 2022
It could affect women's wallets and their participation in the labor market.
For women, the effects of inflation are hitting hard. Women do most household shopping, and their products are often priced higher than comparable items bought by men.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For Black entrepreneurs in Nashville, a pop-up market brings new opportunity

by Ambriehl Crutchfield
Apr 14, 2022
The pandemic spurred a small-business boom, and that included many Black entrepreneurs looking for new ways to reach consumers.
Karii Jones, the owner of Majik Trap, sets up her booth at Black Market. Majik Trap sells oils, incense and crystals.
Ambriehl Crutchfield/WPLN
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Crypto for kids?

by Reema Khrais and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 14, 2022
A conversation with Rebecca Jennings of Vox on the growing new industry that teaches children about cryptocurrency, NFTs and Web3.
Internet culture reporter Rebecca Jennings says a growing cohort of camps, startups and media aim to prepare children for the future of the internet. What lessons are the kids learning?
Chaloner Woods/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

How a St. Louis pottery tool maker became a worker cooperative

by Richard Cunningham
Apr 14, 2022
Collin Garrity of Garrity Tools says the pandemic forced him to rethink his ideas about work and business ownership.
“I think that this is a great way to create an example of how a business can also support its employees and not just value them based on how productive they are,” Collin Garrity says about worker cooperatives.
Garrity Tools
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Rififi Rococo Chris Joss
Independent Women, Pt. 1 Destiny's Child
Digital Dreams Ptr.
Lost Girl (Noelle) GlitchxCity, Dj Cutman
Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix) MF DOOM, FloFilz
Habits (Stay High) Tove Lo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:11 PM PDT
27:00
7:37 AM PDT
9:09
1:58 PM PDT
1:50
2:28 AM PDT
8:21
Apr 13, 2022
17:39
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Declining enrollment affects how public schools balance budgets
Declining enrollment affects how public schools balance budgets
The customs business has become all about handling the unexpected
The customs business has become all about handling the unexpected
What JPMorgan Chase's earnings report can tell us about the state of the economy
What JPMorgan Chase's earnings report can tell us about the state of the economy
Inside Shanghai's indefinite lockdown: isolation, outcry and food shortages
COVID-19
Inside Shanghai's indefinite lockdown: isolation, outcry and food shortages