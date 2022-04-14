The she-cession meets she-flation
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Inflation is hitting women harder than men and could impact their labor participation. Plus: A Nashville pop-up market provides opportunity for Black entrepreneurs.
Segments From this episode
The she-cession and she-flation are colliding
It could affect women's wallets and their participation in the labor market.
For Black entrepreneurs in Nashville, a pop-up market brings new opportunity
The pandemic spurred a small-business boom, and that included many Black entrepreneurs looking for new ways to reach consumers.
Crypto for kids?
A conversation with Rebecca Jennings of Vox on the growing new industry that teaches children about cryptocurrency, NFTs and Web3.
How a St. Louis pottery tool maker became a worker cooperative
Collin Garrity of Garrity Tools says the pandemic forced him to rethink his ideas about work and business ownership.
Music from the episode
Rififi Rococo Chris Joss
Independent Women, Pt. 1 Destiny's Child
Digital Dreams Ptr.
Lost Girl (Noelle) GlitchxCity, Dj Cutman
Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix) MF DOOM, FloFilz
Habits (Stay High) Tove Lo
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer