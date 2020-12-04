Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The recovery is slowing down so much — soon it could be going backwards
Dec 4, 2020

The recovery is slowing down so much — soon it could be going backwards

Plus: checking in on Fannie and Freddie, vaccine PSAs and PPP loan forgiveness.

Segments From this episode

Job gains slow in November as pandemic hampers recovery

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 4, 2020
Employers added 245,000 jobs, many fewer than the previous month. The economy is still down nearly 10 million jobs since February.
A "now hiring" sign at a business in Arlington, Virginia. Hiring is sluggish across the economy and economists worry that the trend will turn negative.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What will it take for Americans to get a COVID vaccine?

by Samantha Fields
Dec 4, 2020
Sixty percent of people now say they’ll get a vaccine, but that’s not enough to get the pandemic under control.
Lisa Taylor receives a COVID-19 vaccination from RN Jose Muniz, as she takes part in a vaccine study at Research Centers of America on Aug. 07, 2020 in Hollywood, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Refinancing a mortgage just got more expensive

by Amy Scott
Dec 4, 2020
A new "adverse market fee" kicked in this week, despite declining interest rates.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
My Economy

A poet’s take on “austerity”

by Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 4, 2020
Fred Joiner is currently the Poet Laureate of Carrboro, North Carolina.
Fred Joiner is a poet and IT professional based in Carrboro, North Carolina.
Photo by Jati Lindsay, courtesy of Fred Joiner.
COVID-19

Community banker says small businesses need more help

by Kai Ryssdal and Rose Conlon
Dec 4, 2020
Months after the Paycheck Protection Program rollout, many loan recipients are struggling.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Wild 100s Smoke DZA, Pete Rock
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Someone Great LCD Soundsystem
Awake Tycho
I Could Fall In Love Selena

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
