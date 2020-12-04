Your donation today gets you two things to keep you going – your daily news fix and your new favorite mug.
Dec 4, 2020
The recovery is slowing down so much — soon it could be going backwards
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: checking in on Fannie and Freddie, vaccine PSAs and PPP loan forgiveness.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Job gains slow in November as pandemic hampers recovery
Employers added 245,000 jobs, many fewer than the previous month. The economy is still down nearly 10 million jobs since February.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
What will it take for Americans to get a COVID vaccine?
Sixty percent of people now say they’ll get a vaccine, but that’s not enough to get the pandemic under control.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Refinancing a mortgage just got more expensive
A new "adverse market fee" kicked in this week, despite declining interest rates.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
A poet’s take on “austerity”
Fred Joiner is currently the Poet Laureate of Carrboro, North Carolina.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Community banker says small businesses need more help
Months after the Paycheck Protection Program rollout, many loan recipients are struggling.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Wild 100s Smoke DZA, Pete Rock
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
Someone Great LCD Soundsystem
Awake Tycho
I Could Fall In Love Selena
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
New mug alert!
Support Marketplace & get our new mug as
a thank-you gift.