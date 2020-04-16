COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

The real number of unemployed Americans is even higher
Apr 16, 2020

The real number of unemployed Americans is even higher

Plus, earnings season's new "COVID metrics," the New Yorkers not paying rent and the high delivery app fees squeezing restaurants. 

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Not everybody out of work due to COVID-19 will be counted as unemployed

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 16, 2020
Some people may choose not to file unemployment claims, while others may not be eligible for benefits.
City employees hand out unemployment benefits applications to people in their cars on April 8 in Hialeah, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
United States of Work

An independent movie theater operator facing 'great unknowns'

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 16, 2020
The Belcourt Theatre might be closed, but for its Executive Director Stephanie Silverman, the work goes on.
The Belcourt Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee, is closed to audiences because of COVID-19.
Photo by Tom Gatlin courtesy of the Belcourt Theatre
COVID-19

Beyond sliding profits, earnings reports tell more about the COVID-19 economy

by Justin Ho
Apr 16, 2020
Corporate profits are expected to drop across the board this quarter. But beyond the headline figures, earnings reports offer a lot of clues about how the economy is faring through the crisis.
Wall Street has become a lonely place, but the quarterly earnings season has begun.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Are we paying rent?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 16, 2020
Jobless claims are unprecedented. That's starting to show up in rent payment rates.
An apartment building in Brooklyn, New York on March 25.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
