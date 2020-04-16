As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 16, 2020
The real number of unemployed Americans is even higher
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, earnings season's new "COVID metrics," the New Yorkers not paying rent and the high delivery app fees squeezing restaurants.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
Not everybody out of work due to COVID-19 will be counted as unemployed
Some people may choose not to file unemployment claims, while others may not be eligible for benefits.
United States of Work
An independent movie theater operator facing 'great unknowns'
The Belcourt Theatre might be closed, but for its Executive Director Stephanie Silverman, the work goes on.
COVID-19
Beyond sliding profits, earnings reports tell more about the COVID-19 economy
Corporate profits are expected to drop across the board this quarter. But beyond the headline figures, earnings reports offer a lot of clues about how the economy is faring through the crisis.
COVID-19
Are we paying rent?
Jobless claims are unprecedented. That's starting to show up in rent payment rates.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Get the latest
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.