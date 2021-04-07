Apr 7, 2021
The race to vaccinate Latinx agricultural workers before the growing season
On today's show: a new federal effort to vaccinate workers in a farming region of Washington. Plus, why the nation’s first reparations program for Black residents is tied to homeownership.
At this toy shop, the kids are finally coming back
Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in North Carolina, describes what she's seeing this spring.
