The race to vaccinate Latinx agricultural workers before the growing season
Apr 7, 2021

The race to vaccinate Latinx agricultural workers before the growing season

On today's show: a new federal effort to vaccinate workers in a farming region of Washington. Plus, why the nation’s first reparations program for Black residents is tied to homeownership.

Segments From this episode

My Economy

At this toy shop, the kids are finally coming back

by Sean McHenry
Apr 7, 2021
Irene Kesselman, owner of Ali Cat Toys in North Carolina, describes what she's seeing this spring.
Ali Cat Toys made over 50 Easter baskets, Irene Kesselman said, with "a lot of stuffed bunnies and rabbits and lambs."
Courtesy of Irene Kesselman
Music from the episode

Battlefields Misun
Low Season Poolside
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
So Far to Go J Dilla, Common, D'Angelo
Sweat Moss Of Aura

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
