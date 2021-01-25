I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The presidential promise to “buy American”
Jan 25, 2021

On today's show: Why is so hard to keep that promise? Plus, the difference that extra $300 in federal unemployment benefits made.

Music from the episode

Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix) MF DOOM, FloFilz
Colours Hot Chip
Ego Beyoncé
Superposition Young the Giant

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
