The politics of Fed independence
Plus: Tribal nations stepped up when Oklahoma turned down federal food aid for kids. And theme park attendance dips.
Marketplace host Kristin Schwab talks with Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post and Courtenay Brown of Axios about the week of stock market turbulence and the labor market.
Why does the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?
The insulation of the Central Bank from political headwinds helps the U.S. economy run.
Oklahoma turned down federal food aid for kids. Tribal nations stepped up.
Cherokee, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations are offering Summer EBT in an area home to over 100,000 eligible Native and non-Native kids.
Theme park attendance hits a dip
Attendance at parks like Disney and Universal is slowing after a surge, and as consumers get more cautious with spending.
As wildfires scorch the West, Eastern Oregon ranchers deal with major losses
It’s been a big fire season so far across the West, including in Oregon where more than 1.2 million acres have burned this season. On the eastern side of the state, the fires have left many cattle displaced or dead, leaving ranchers with significant losses.
