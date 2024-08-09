Swing County, Swing StateOlympics 2024Jobs IRLMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The politics of Fed independence
Aug 9, 2024

The politics of Fed independence

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Plus: Tribal nations stepped up when Oklahoma turned down federal food aid for kids. And theme park attendance dips.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kristin Schwab talks with Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post and Courtenay Brown of Axios about the week of stock market turbulence and the labor market.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Why does the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 9, 2024
The insulation of the Central Bank from political headwinds helps the U.S. economy run.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Oklahoma turned down federal food aid for kids. Tribal nations stepped up.

by Savannah Peters
Aug 9, 2024
Cherokee, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations are offering Summer EBT in an area home to over 100,000 eligible Native and non-Native kids.
Oklahoma declined to participate in the USDA Summer EBT program. Above, Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Theme park attendance hits a dip

by Matt Levin
Aug 9, 2024
Attendance at parks like Disney and Universal is slowing after a surge, and as consumers get more cautious with spending.
Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

As wildfires scorch the West, Eastern Oregon ranchers deal with major losses

by Alejandro Figueroa
Aug 9, 2024
It’s been a big fire season so far across the West, including in Oregon where more than 1.2 million acres have burned this season. On the eastern side of the state, the fires have left many cattle displaced or dead, leaving ranchers with significant losses.
Jared Smull points out burned land at the beginning of the drive into Rye Valley, where he and his family grazed their cattle for many years before the Durkee Fire on July 31. The Smull family lost thousands of acres of grazeable land in the fire.
Anna Lueck
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Adu" DJ Day
"4/17/1975" Rob Viktum
"Memory" Tom Misch
"Palm Trees" Loop Schrauber
"Notion" Tash Sultana

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:45 PM PDT
36:31
3:55 PM PDT
25:45
7:48 AM PDT
7:47
3:14 AM PDT
14:33
3:00 AM PDT
1:19
Jul 17, 2024
14:58
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Mortgage rates fall in anticipation of a Fed rate cut
Mortgage rates fall in anticipation of a Fed rate cut
How often does the Fed actually achieve its dual mandate — price stability and maximum employment?
How often does the Fed actually achieve its dual mandate — price stability and maximum employment?
What female entrepreneurs of the 19th century can teach us about the modern economy
What female entrepreneurs of the 19th century can teach us about the modern economy
What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?
Election 2024
What might economic policy look like under a Harris-Walz administration?