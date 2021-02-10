Feb 10, 2021
The plan to close the output gap
On today's show: Where the economy might be when the relief money starts getting out. Plus, how mothers are particularly penalized in the workplace.
Segments From this episode
What is makeup for during a pandemic?
Social distancing has made some women more aware of what wearing makeup means for them, whether it's peer pressure or self-care.
