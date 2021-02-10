I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The plan to close the output gap
Feb 10, 2021

The plan to close the output gap

On today's show: Where the economy might be when the relief money starts getting out. Plus, how mothers are particularly penalized in the workplace.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

What is makeup for during a pandemic?

by Marielle Segarra
Feb 10, 2021
Social distancing has made some women more aware of what wearing makeup means for them, whether it's peer pressure or self-care.
For some women, makeup provides an escape. For others, it's a social nicety.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYX Professional Makeup
Music from the episode

Double Bass Gorillaz
French Letter J-Walk
Stay a While The Cactus Channel
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Lovely You Monster Rally
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
$15 minimum wage would reduce poverty but cut jobs, CBO says
$15 minimum wage would reduce poverty but cut jobs, CBO says
Who might get $1,400 stimulus checks with next COVID relief package?
COVID-19
Who might get $1,400 stimulus checks with next COVID relief package?
How the end of slavery led to two different minimum wages
How the end of slavery led to two different minimum wages
Should hospitals prioritize their own patients for COVID-19 vaccinations?
COVID-19
Should hospitals prioritize their own patients for COVID-19 vaccinations?