The pandemic’s toll on doctors
Dec 18, 2020

On today's show: Why 8% of U.S. doctors have closed their practices due to COVID-19. Plus, a much-anticipated video game release goes down in flames.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: About that relief package ...

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with The Washington Post’s Heather Long about where Congress stands on a relief package and what aid would mean for the economy.
Why multimillion-dollar Super Bowl ad slots are slower to sell out this year

by Jasmine Garsd
Dec 18, 2020
Many companies are wary of investing that kind of money in an event during a pandemic for multiple reasons.
Fans react while watching the Super Bowl on Feb. 2, 2020. The next Super Bowl will be much different, and advertisers know it.
Philip Pacheco/Getty Images
Dallas Fed president on the mood in the Fed’s Zoom room

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 18, 2020
“This downturn has not felt like a normal downturn for the whole economy because of fiscal relief,” says Robert Kaplan.
Robert Kaplan, president and CEO of the Dallas Federal Reserve.
Courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
COVID-19

Doctors are leaving medicine because of the pandemic

by Samantha Fields
Dec 18, 2020
Eight percent of doctors have closed their practices because of COVID-19, and a quarter are considering retiring early.
“It feels like the water I was swimming in has turned into molasses,” said one doctor of working during the pandemic.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Ancestors Anchorsong
Ego Beyoncé
Too Much Too Late Arms and Sleepers
Ride or Die (feat. Foster the People) The Knocks, Foster The People

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Even with more stimulus, analysts forecast a slow economic recovery
COVID-19
Even with more stimulus, analysts forecast a slow economic recovery
Essential worker parents struggle with remote school
Parenting in a Pandemic
Essential worker parents struggle with remote school

How streaming systems make money
How streaming systems make money