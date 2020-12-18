Dec 18, 2020
The pandemic’s toll on doctors
On today's show: Why 8% of U.S. doctors have closed their practices due to COVID-19. Plus, a much-anticipated video game release goes down in flames.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: About that relief package ...
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with The Washington Post’s Heather Long about where Congress stands on a relief package and what aid would mean for the economy.
Why multimillion-dollar Super Bowl ad slots are slower to sell out this year
Many companies are wary of investing that kind of money in an event during a pandemic for multiple reasons.
Dallas Fed president on the mood in the Fed’s Zoom room
“This downturn has not felt like a normal downturn for the whole economy because of fiscal relief,” says Robert Kaplan.
Doctors are leaving medicine because of the pandemic
Eight percent of doctors have closed their practices because of COVID-19, and a quarter are considering retiring early.
Music from the episode
Ancestors Anchorsong
Ego Beyoncé
Too Much Too Late Arms and Sleepers
Ride or Die (feat. Foster the People) The Knocks, Foster The People
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
