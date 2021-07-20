The pandemic recession … is over?
Also, used car inventories, equitable infrastructure investment and Illinois bakers get a sweet treat from the state government.
Segments From this episode
The pandemic recession only lasted two months. Wait, what?
For a lot of people, the downturn doesn't feel over and may not for years. So what does "over" mean in this case?
How companies disguise rising food prices
Manufacturers and retailers change packaging and use displays and discounts to distract from higher costs.
After a wild year, the used-car market may be returning to normal
Inventory is rising as people sell extra vehicles to take advantage of high prices and dealerships make enticing trade-in offers, experts say.
What does equitable infrastructure look like in communities of color?
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Christopher Tyson about the history behind urban renewal projects and the role of the public sector in rebuilding America’s infrastructure.
Plug-in vehicles might cost more upfront, but should save money in the long run
Electric cars can save drivers thousands of dollars on maintenance over the life of the vehicle.
Illinois allows home cooks to sell shelf-stable foods beyond farmers markets
A new law will enable entrepreneurs to make direct sales and deliveries of bread, cake and other homemade products across the state.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer