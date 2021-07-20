Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The pandemic recession … is over?
Jul 20, 2021

Also, used car inventories, equitable infrastructure investment and Illinois bakers get a sweet treat from the state government.

The pandemic recession only lasted two months. Wait, what?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 20, 2021
For a lot of people, the downturn doesn't feel over and may not for years. So what does "over" mean in this case?
The pandemic recession may be over, but many businesses are still closed or nearly empty at Union Station in Washington, D.C., more than a year after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
How companies disguise rising food prices

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 20, 2021
Manufacturers and retailers change packaging and use displays and discounts to distract from higher costs.
The cost of food has gone up, but grocers and manufacturers sometimes use tactics that make price jumps less noticeable.
Mario Tama via Getty Images
After a wild year, the used-car market may be returning to normal

by Samantha Fields
Jul 20, 2021
Inventory is rising as people sell extra vehicles to take advantage of high prices and dealerships make enticing trade-in offers, experts say.
The number of available used cars for sale is creeping back up after low inventory. Prices for the vehicles may peak this month.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
What does equitable infrastructure look like in communities of color?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Jul 20, 2021
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Christopher Tyson about the history behind urban renewal projects and the role of the public sector in rebuilding America’s infrastructure.
An aerial view overlooking the financial district of downtown Baton Rouge is shown. Christopher Tyson, president and CEO of Build Baton Rouge, is advocating for public investment in infrastructure to promote equity.
graphiknation
A Warmer World

Plug-in vehicles might cost more upfront, but should save money in the long run

by Andy Uhler
Jul 20, 2021
Electric cars can save drivers thousands of dollars on maintenance over the life of the vehicle.
Some consumers may be put off by the purchase prices of electric vehicles, but lower maintenance may outweigh those costs.
John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images
Illinois allows home cooks to sell shelf-stable foods beyond farmers markets

by Natalie Moore
Jul 20, 2021
A new law will enable entrepreneurs to make direct sales and deliveries of bread, cake and other homemade products across the state.
Starting in January, cottage food operators can make direct sales and deliveries of products like cookies, breads and jams.
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
