Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The pandemic is over (for the government)
Aug 31, 2022

The pandemic is over (for the government)

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: A new way to track employment, a portrait of precarity in the restaurant business and a temp check on the American consumer.

Segments From this episode

Private payrolls grow less than expected

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Aug 31, 2022
Private employers added just 132,000 jobs in August, according to ADP — possibly a sign of a job market that's leveling off.
Job changers enjoyed a significantly higher pay increase than job stayers, according to ADP, meaning it pays to switch in this economy. Above, job seekers meet with recruiters during a career fair.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Now reopened after pandemic shutdown, popular L.A. restaurant manages through "unprecedented times"

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Aug 31, 2022
Here's Looking at You is up and running again — but the restaurant industry has changed a lot since the Before Times.
Lien Ta (left), co-owner of Here's Looking at You, speaks with "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal. "What every restaurant is seeking is consistent business," she says. "And we have that right now."
Anais Amin/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What happens once federal funding to fight COVID ends?

by Samantha Fields
Aug 31, 2022
FDA approved updated boosters Wednesday. The feds have helped cover costs of vaccination and testing as well as public awareness drives.
As funding for COVID dwindles, some communities have reduced outreach and closed some testing and vaccination sites.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

Why Republican consumers are glum and Democrats upbeat

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 31, 2022
Consumer sentiment increasingly splits along party lines, with partisans of whoever holds the White House far more optimistic.
Data shows consumer sentiment is increasingly split along party lines. Right now, the gap between political tribes is nearly 35 points, according to the University of Michigan's survey.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Some employees are coming back, but there's still a lot of empty office space out there

by Justin Ho
Aug 31, 2022
The commercial real estate market is being forced to adapt. Some buildings offer leasing incentives, others may convert to a different use.
Many building owners are offering better deals to office tenants who might be on the fence about renewing their leases.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Marketplace

by Kai Ryssdal
Aug 31, 2022
Plus: A new way to track employment, a portrait of precarity in the restaurant business and a temp check on the American consumer.
As funding for COVID dwindles, some communities have reduced outreach and closed some testing and vaccination sites.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:19 PM PDT
27:08
6:00 PM PDT
13:45
1:54 PM PDT
1:50
7:42 AM PDT
9:36
Aug 31, 2022
5:14
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Not quite what the Fed's going for
Marketplace
Not quite what the Fed's going for
The pandemic forced small businesses to evolve. PPP loans helped many of them do it.
The pandemic forced small businesses to evolve. PPP loans helped many of them do it.
Productivity: an early warning sign?
Make Me Smart
Productivity: an early warning sign?
You’re not imagining it, furnishing a dorm room really does cost more this year
You’re not imagining it, furnishing a dorm room really does cost more this year