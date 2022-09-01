The pandemic is over (for the government)
Plus: A new way to track employment, a portrait of precarity in the restaurant business and a temp check on the American consumer.
Private payrolls grow less than expected
Private employers added just 132,000 jobs in August, according to ADP — possibly a sign of a job market that's leveling off.
Now reopened after pandemic shutdown, popular L.A. restaurant manages through "unprecedented times"
Here's Looking at You is up and running again — but the restaurant industry has changed a lot since the Before Times.
What happens once federal funding to fight COVID ends?
FDA approved updated boosters Wednesday. The feds have helped cover costs of vaccination and testing as well as public awareness drives.
Why Republican consumers are glum and Democrats upbeat
Consumer sentiment increasingly splits along party lines, with partisans of whoever holds the White House far more optimistic.
Some employees are coming back, but there's still a lot of empty office space out there
The commercial real estate market is being forced to adapt. Some buildings offer leasing incentives, others may convert to a different use.
