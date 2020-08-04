Million BazillionEconomy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

The pandemic has been especially hard on Black-owned businesses
Aug 4, 2020

The pandemic has been especially hard on Black-owned businesses

Plus: pay disparities in the video game industry, CEOs put pressure on Congress and a view from a college campus preparing to reopen.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

One reason why Black-owned businesses have fared worse in the pandemic: weaker banking relationships

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 4, 2020
That leaves them restricted access to capital, according to a study by the New York Fed.
A beauty product booth at a Black-owned business expo in Florida. The number of Black business owners in the U.S. fell more than 40% between February and April, according to a New York Fed study.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
COVID-19

CEOs call on Washington to help small businesses

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 4, 2020
Over 100 current and former corporate leaders sign a letter urging Congress to provide more relief to a huge sector that includes many of their suppliers and customers.
A shuttered small business in Brooklyn. Large corporations want small businesses to be kept afloat because the two sectors are interdependent.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Skin-lightening creams being taken off the shelves

The recent Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. have led to a backlash against brands selling skin-lightening creams in countries across South Asia. The BBC's Nikhil Inamdar looks at the culture of skin lightening and its industry.
Workplace Culture

Video game workers speak out about treatment amid industry's record sales

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 4, 2020
There have been charges of pay disparities, discrimination and harassment.
Gamers at the BlizzCon 2017 gathering in Anaheim, California. Some workers in the industry have complained about the conditions they face.
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
COVID-19

College students and businesses unsure what the fall semester will look like

by Andy Uhler
Aug 4, 2020
A look at how businesses on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin will be affected.
Students walk on Havard University's campus in July.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Heartbeats The Knife
Present Tense Jake Reed, Mike G
No Room Madison McFerrin
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
1 Thing Amerie

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
