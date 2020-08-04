Aug 4, 2020
The pandemic has been especially hard on Black-owned businesses
Plus: pay disparities in the video game industry, CEOs put pressure on Congress and a view from a college campus preparing to reopen.
One reason why Black-owned businesses have fared worse in the pandemic: weaker banking relationships
That leaves them restricted access to capital, according to a study by the New York Fed.
CEOs call on Washington to help small businesses
Over 100 current and former corporate leaders sign a letter urging Congress to provide more relief to a huge sector that includes many of their suppliers and customers.
Skin-lightening creams being taken off the shelves
The recent Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. have led to a backlash against brands selling skin-lightening creams in countries across South Asia. The BBC's Nikhil Inamdar looks at the culture of skin lightening and its industry.
Video game workers speak out about treatment amid industry's record sales
There have been charges of pay disparities, discrimination and harassment.
College students and businesses unsure what the fall semester will look like
A look at how businesses on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin will be affected.
Music from the episode
Heartbeats The Knife
Present Tense Jake Reed, Mike G
No Room Madison McFerrin
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
1 Thing Amerie
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer