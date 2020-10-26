Oct 26, 2020
The outdoors aren’t so great right now
Plus: Dunkin's potential sale, shrinking homes and COVID's ripple effect on the HVAC business.
Segments From this episode
Virus fatigue is changing people's risk tolerance
New COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but so is people's willingness to go out.
Home builders see demand for bigger houses
After falling for several years, the average size of a new single-family home may be growing again.
Why Dunkin' Donuts is looking to private equity, again
In a year of mixed fortunes, the coffee and doughnut giant may sell the business to private equity.
As restaurants reopen for indoor dining, HVAC systems get an upgrade
The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning industry has seen a boost as some businesses strive to improve indoor air quality to make customers feel safe.
Parks departments face cuts, even as people have headed outdoors during COVID-19
Intensive use can take a toll on green spaces, and parks need to be maintained to keep from deteriorating.
How the television industry is getting back to work
"It has been a real tough puzzle for Hollywood to figure out," Hollywood Reporter's Bryn Sandberg says.
Can plastic-eating bacteria help cut down on pollution?
British and American researchers have developed a “super-enzyme” to reduce the cost and improve the efficiency of recycling of plastic waste.
Music from the episode
That Girl Justin Timberlake
Confessions Sudan Archives
Kodiak Whale Fall
Scenic Drive Poolside
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer