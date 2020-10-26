Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The outdoors aren’t so great right now
Oct 26, 2020

The outdoors aren’t so great right now

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: Dunkin's potential sale, shrinking homes and COVID's ripple effect on the HVAC business.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Virus fatigue is changing people's risk tolerance

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 26, 2020
New COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but so is people's willingness to go out.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Home builders see demand for bigger houses

by Amy Scott
Oct 26, 2020
After falling for several years, the average size of a new single-family home may be growing again.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why Dunkin' Donuts is looking to private equity, again

by Erika Beras
Oct 26, 2020
In a year of mixed fortunes, the coffee and doughnut giant may sell the business to private equity.
Dunkin’ Brands was sold to private equity firms in 2005, then it went public again in 2011.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

As restaurants reopen for indoor dining, HVAC systems get an upgrade

by Justin Ho
Oct 26, 2020
The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning industry has seen a boost as some businesses strive to improve indoor air quality to make customers feel safe.
A waiter tends to a diner at a New Jersey restaurant in September. Owners of restaurants, nail salons and other businesses are considering HVAC equipment as they reopen during COVID-19.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Parks departments face cuts, even as people have headed outdoors during COVID-19

by Leila Goldstein
Oct 26, 2020
Intensive use can take a toll on green spaces, and parks need to be maintained to keep from deteriorating.
A two-person crew sprays down the playground at McIntosh Park in Dayton, Ohio. The city expects to spend $60,000 this year just on sanitizing playground equipment.
Leila Goldstein
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

How the television industry is getting back to work

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Oct 26, 2020
"It has been a real tough puzzle for Hollywood to figure out," Hollywood Reporter's Bryn Sandberg says.
Reality TV productions got back to work before most scripted projects.
David McNew/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Can plastic-eating bacteria help cut down on pollution?

by Stephen Beard
Oct 26, 2020
British and American researchers have developed a “super-enzyme” to reduce the cost and improve the efficiency of recycling of plastic waste.
Municipal workers clear plastic from a canal in Bangkok in June.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

That Girl Justin Timberlake
Confessions Sudan Archives
Kodiak Whale Fall
Scenic Drive Poolside
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
How long will habits established during the pandemic last?
How long will habits established during the pandemic last?
TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.
TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.
Gig companies throw lots of cash -- and tech -- at California ballot measure
Elections 2020
Gig companies throw lots of cash -- and tech -- at California ballot measure
Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?
COVID-19
Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?