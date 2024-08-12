The ol’ stock-bond balancing act
Don't put all your eggs in the stocks basket, as the saying goes. Plus, the case for trains and "bifurcated" summer travel.
When stocks get volatile, many pros hedge their bets with bonds
When stocks go up, bond prices typically go down, and vice versa. But that inverse relationship isn't a given.
Manhattan's Chinatown has a succession planning problem
Nearly a quarter of the neighborhood's residents are over 65. As business owners retire, the enclave could lose its cultural roots.
How one family business kept old things running for 82 years
The Schulze family fixed appliances and home furnishings in Richmond, Texas for 82 years.
Lots of people are traveling this summer, but some hotels see lower occupancy
Higher-income travelers have splashed out, but people with lower incomes have reined in spending because of rising prices.
On the train from LA to Portland, Amtrak's ride-or-dies make the case for passenger rail
The Northeast Corridor gets most of the love — and money — from Washington. But rail fans in the rest of the country love their lines, too.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer