The ol' stock-bond balancing act
Aug 12, 2024

The ol’ stock-bond balancing act

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Don't put all your eggs in the stocks basket, as the saying goes. Plus, the case for trains and "bifurcated" summer travel.

Segments From this episode

When stocks get volatile, many pros hedge their bets with bonds

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 12, 2024
When stocks go up, bond prices typically go down, and vice versa. But that inverse relationship isn't a given.
When the stock market dips, bonds can be an option to protect portfolios' stability.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

