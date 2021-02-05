I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The most important 4-letter word in this economy: jobs
Feb 5, 2021

The most important 4-letter word in this economy: jobs

Today's show is all about jobs — or lack thereof. Plus, a job counselor's story of trying to find one.

COVID & Unemployment

The jobs report: by the numbers

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 5, 2021
The 12.5 million jobs deficit, the 3.9 million low-wage service jobs gone, the 23 million un- and underemployed.
Any monthly jobs report can be dizzying. The one for January is a little more so.
COVID & Unemployment

Jobs report reveals alarming level of long-term unemployment

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 5, 2021
This has many economists predicting the economic pain of the pandemic will last long after the economy "recovers."
A new study predicts it will take women and people of color an extra two years to reach pre-pandemic employment levels.
The Weekly Wrap: More on jobs

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with ADP chief economist Nela Richardson and journalist David Gura about the macro outlook for the economy and stimulus efforts.
COVID-19

What happens if some relief funds are not spent?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 5, 2021
Leftover PPP money is in an account. But other expenses, like unemployment, are paid only as needed.
The prospect of unspent PPP loans came up in Senate negotiations over COVID-19 relief spending.
What counts as a small business, anyway?

by Justin Ho
Feb 5, 2021
The federal government uses a 500-employee cutoff to define small businesses. Turns out that definition’s pretty contentious.
When most Americans think of "small business," they think of places like Eso Won Books in Los Angeles, with 20 employees or fewer.
My Economy

Attention job seekers: “We all have worth, we all have value”

by Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 5, 2021
A story about job hunting from a job-hunting counselor. “I learned a valuable lesson,” says Carolyn Kennard of Texas.
Carolyn Kennard, a regional facilitator at the Houston-Galveston division of nonprofit Workforce Solutions, leads a career workshop for high school students in 2019.
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Scenic Drive Poolside
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Back To You Selena Gomez

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
