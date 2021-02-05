Feb 5, 2021
The most important 4-letter word in this economy: jobs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today's show is all about jobs — or lack thereof. Plus, a job counselor's story of trying to find one.
Segments From this episode
The jobs report: by the numbers
The 12.5 million jobs deficit, the 3.9 million low-wage service jobs gone, the 23 million un- and underemployed.
Jobs report reveals alarming level of long-term unemployment
This has many economists predicting the economic pain of the pandemic will last long after the economy "recovers."
The Weekly Wrap: More on jobs
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with ADP chief economist Nela Richardson and journalist David Gura about the macro outlook for the economy and stimulus efforts.
What happens if some relief funds are not spent?
Leftover PPP money is in an account. But other expenses, like unemployment, are paid only as needed.
What counts as a small business, anyway?
The federal government uses a 500-employee cutoff to define small businesses. Turns out that definition’s pretty contentious.
Attention job seekers: “We all have worth, we all have value”
A story about job hunting from a job-hunting counselor. “I learned a valuable lesson,” says Carolyn Kennard of Texas.
Music from the episode
20 Grand Palace RJD2
Scenic Drive Poolside
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Back To You Selena Gomez
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer