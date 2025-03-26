Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎙️ No sensationalism, just facts and context. Donate now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The law of unintended consequences
Mar 26, 2025

The law of unintended consequences

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump favors import taxes partly because they'll shrink the U.S. trade deficit, he argues. But if Americans buy fewer imports, foreigners are likely to buy fewer U.S. goods and lend the U.S. less money too.

Segments From this episode

Why does the government have 6 unemployment rates?

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 26, 2025
The "official" rate only counts unemployed people who have looked in the last four weeks. Five other rates track other kinds of unemployment.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics measures varying aspects of “labor underutilization” categorized as U-1 through U-6.
SDI Productions via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

University endowments can't replace federal funding

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Mar 26, 2025
Funds must be spent in specific ways and won't fill the gap left by cuts, says Elizabeth Popp Berman of the University of Michigan.
Some universities face budget shortfalls as the federal government freezes funding.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Consumers' gloom may be spreading to small businesses

by Henry Epp
Mar 26, 2025
High costs and uncertain economic conditions are motivating some to "pause their growth plans," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says.
The MetLife & U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index reflects increasing concern about future economic conditions.
Tristan Spinski/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

China's once-vibrant restaurant scene sees leaner times

by Jennifer Pak
Mar 26, 2025
What the abrupt closure of a popular restaurant group in Shanghai says about the Chinese economy.
A popular Thai restaurant in Shanghai shut abruptly — along with all restaurants and bars under the Australian firm Camel Group Hospitality — in late November, leaving workers and suppliers unpaid.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:58 PM PDT
27:01
7:45 AM PDT
9:40
3:08 AM PDT
12:06
Mar 25, 2025
28:18
Mar 21, 2025
11:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
With federal jobs no longer safe, workers turn to job sites
Tariffs and uncertainty are prompting foreign investors to re-think U.S. investment
Trade War 2.0
Tariffs and uncertainty are prompting foreign investors to re-think U.S. investment
How bad would a recession be right now?
How bad would a recession be right now?
The lowest paid workers saw wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle
The lowest paid workers saw wages rise since the pandemic, but many still struggle