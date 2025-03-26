The law of unintended consequences
President Trump favors import taxes partly because they'll shrink the U.S. trade deficit, he argues. But if Americans buy fewer imports, foreigners are likely to buy fewer U.S. goods and lend the U.S. less money too.
Segments From this episode
Why does the government have 6 unemployment rates?
The "official" rate only counts unemployed people who have looked in the last four weeks. Five other rates track other kinds of unemployment.
University endowments can't replace federal funding
Funds must be spent in specific ways and won't fill the gap left by cuts, says Elizabeth Popp Berman of the University of Michigan.
Consumers' gloom may be spreading to small businesses
High costs and uncertain economic conditions are motivating some to "pause their growth plans," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce says.
China's once-vibrant restaurant scene sees leaner times
What the abrupt closure of a popular restaurant group in Shanghai says about the Chinese economy.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer