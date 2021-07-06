The latest forecast in the streaming wars? Dueling weather channels.
Plus: Iceland's short workweek and the short-term training industry.
Segments From this episode
Oil prices are high. So why aren't U.S. oil producers drilling?
Two reasons: reluctant investors and potential regulations.
Weather Channel and Fox vie for streaming eyeballs
Two new weather-themed streaming services are in the forecast. Extreme weather events have made reports more compelling to viewers, one meteorologist says.
Are short-term job training programs worth it?
Boot camps and certificate programs have a mixed track record when it comes to getting people jobs that pay well.
As the CCP celebrates its centennial, how communist is China's economy?
Starting in 1978, China’s ruling Communist Party has steadily embraced market reforms and transformed the country into the world’s second largest economy. What remains of the Chinese socialist system?
Iceland tried a shorter workweek, with surprising results
There was no hit to productivity. Could fewer hours benefit a bigger, broader workforce?
The economy might be recovering, but burnout can linger
An online retailer shares her experience with pandemic burnout and how it's changed the way she thinks about her business.
Music from the episode
Chicken In A Box Mr. Scruff
Make It Easy on Yourself - Remastered Jerry Butler
Take a Ride Onra
Blue Clouds Modeselektor
It Is What It Is Blood Orange
Cherry Chromatics
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer