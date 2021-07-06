Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

The latest forecast in the streaming wars? Dueling weather channels.
Jul 6, 2021

The latest forecast in the streaming wars? Dueling weather channels.

Plus: Iceland's short workweek and the short-term training industry.

Segments From this episode

Oil prices are high. So why aren't U.S. oil producers drilling?

by Andy Uhler
Jul 6, 2021
Two reasons: reluctant investors and potential regulations.
A natural gas drill at a hydraulic fracturing site on in Springville, Pennsylvania, in 2012.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Weather Channel and Fox vie for streaming eyeballs

by Matt Levin
Jul 6, 2021
Two new weather-themed streaming services are in the forecast. Extreme weather events have made reports more compelling to viewers, one meteorologist says.
Jim Cantore, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel, reports on Hurricane Irene from Battery Park in New York City on Aug. 27, 2011.
Jonathan Saruk/The Weather Channel via Getty Images
Are short-term job training programs worth it?

by Jill Replogle
Jul 6, 2021
Boot camps and certificate programs have a mixed track record when it comes to getting people jobs that pay well.
Boot camps, certificates and other short-term programs have a mixed track record when it comes to getting people jobs that pay well, though they may be a solution for some looking to reenter the workforce.
Leon Neal via Getty Images
As the CCP celebrates its centennial, how communist is China's economy?

by Jennifer Pak
Jul 6, 2021
Starting in 1978, China’s ruling Communist Party has steadily embraced market reforms and transformed the country into the world’s second largest economy. What remains of the Chinese socialist system?
Young Chinese listening to punk music at the MIDI rock music festival in June.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Iceland tried a shorter workweek, with surprising results

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 6, 2021
There was no hit to productivity. Could fewer hours benefit a bigger, broader workforce?
Increasingly, white-collar companies are trying the four-day workweek model. But could call centers, restaurants and retail stores make the same shift?
Oli Scarff via Getty Images
My Economy

The economy might be recovering, but burnout can linger

by Sean McHenry
Jul 6, 2021
An online retailer shares her experience with pandemic burnout and how it's changed the way she thinks about her business.
"I'm not my business," says Patty Delgado, founder of Hija de tu Madre in Los Angeles. "I'm still a good person even if I have a bad sales day."
Courtesy Patty Delgado
