The labor market’s rebalancing act
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Fewer job openings? Normally that's not great news, but it could actually be an encouraging sign right now. Plus, retailers can finally slim down their inventories.
Segments From this episode
Job openings fall in a possible sign of the elusive "soft landing"
Fewer job openings in normal times might be not great news, but right now, it is — cautiously speaking — a good sign.
Employers want everyone back in the office — for real this time
A less robust job market has made corporate leaders' preference easier to implement.
After years of too much or too little, a return to just-in-time inventory
The cycle of shortages and overstocking may be easing, thanks to supply chains restarting in Asia and the cost of storing products.
Wyoming school is training students for a new energy future
A power plant in the offing will need trained workers to build and operate it. A local college has the first power-line program in the state.
Music from the episode
Change DJ Premier
Baby Steps It's Butter
Enough Worriers
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer