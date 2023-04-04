Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The labor market’s rebalancing act
Apr 4, 2023

The labor market’s rebalancing act

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Fewer job openings? Normally that's not great news, but it could actually be an encouraging sign right now. Plus, retailers can finally slim down their inventories.

Segments From this episode

Job openings fall in a possible sign of the elusive "soft landing"

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 4, 2023
Fewer job openings in normal times might be not great news, but right now, it is — cautiously speaking — a good sign. 
Workers moving into jobs in hotels and restaurants could be a sign that the economy is rebalancing.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Employers want everyone back in the office — for real this time

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 4, 2023
A less robust job market has made corporate leaders' preference easier to implement.
Companies like Meta are pausing the hiring of remote workers. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the data suggests that engineers who started at the company in person generally perform better than people who trained remotely.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
After years of too much or too little, a return to just-in-time inventory

by Justin Ho
Apr 4, 2023
The cycle of shortages and overstocking may be easing, thanks to supply chains restarting in Asia and the cost of storing products.
With inventories in better shape, big promotions and discounts have subsided.
Hollie Adams/Getty Images
Wyoming school is training students for a new energy future

by Caitlin Tan
Apr 4, 2023
A power plant in the offing will need trained workers to build and operate it. A local college has the first power-line program in the state.
A student practices using his harness and spiked shoes to climb a power pole. The Western Wyoming Community College program sets up graduates to get apprenticeships to eventually become journeyman electricians.
Caitlin Tan/Wyoming Public Media
Music from the episode

Change DJ Premier
Baby Steps It's Butter
Tea Vender on the Street Onra
Enough Worriers

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

