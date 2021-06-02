Jun 2, 2021
The jobs available aren’t necessarily the ones people want
Also: how one small business is dealing with supply chain issues, and how the role of videoconferencing could change in the post-pandemic workplace.
Segments From this episode
States return to pre-pandemic unemployment rules, but are workers ready?
It's a soft political target, but allowing people to spend more time on unemployment may help them land better jobs.
Remote work already dividing employees and employers
Many job seekers want remote work, but not many firms offer it. Amid a labor shortage, workers might have leverage.
From semiconductors to containers, “every day, it’s a different problem” on the supply chain
A conversation with the CEO of an importer caught in the crosshairs of global business disruption.
United States of Work: Derrick Lindstrom
On this segment of our ongoing series, “United States of Work,” we hear from Derrick Lindstrom, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Cultures at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, about wrapping up another semester of mostly online community college.
Videoconferencing is here to stay. It’ll have a different role in the hybrid workplace.
Zoom beat Wall Street expectations, but the technology may evolve from replacing social life to being just a tool.
Music from the episode
So Good Pete Rock, The Soul Brothers
Cariño The Marías
Counting Stars Nujabes
French Letter J-Walk
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Mine Forever Lord Huron
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer