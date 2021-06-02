Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The jobs available aren’t necessarily the ones people want
Jun 2, 2021

The jobs available aren’t necessarily the ones people want

Also: how one small business is dealing with supply chain issues, and how the role of videoconferencing could change in the post-pandemic workplace.

States return to pre-pandemic unemployment rules, but are workers ready?

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 2, 2021
It's a soft political target, but allowing people to spend more time on unemployment may help them land better jobs.
Reinstated rules requiring people to prove they’re actively looking for work benefit employers getting desperate for workers.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Remote work already dividing employees and employers

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 2, 2021
Many job seekers want remote work, but not many firms offer it. Amid a labor shortage, workers might have leverage.
Will offices fill up again or will remote work be common? Experts expect companies to experiment.
ilona titova via Getty Images
From semiconductors to containers, “every day, it’s a different problem” on the supply chain

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 2, 2021
A conversation with the CEO of an importer caught in the crosshairs of global business disruption.
A cargo ship is loaded at a Chinese port. India Hynes, CEO of Vinotemp, said getting product onto vessels in China is among the biggest problems facing her company.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
United States of Work: Derrick Lindstrom

On this segment of our ongoing series, “United States of Work,” we hear from Derrick Lindstrom, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Cultures at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, about wrapping up another semester of mostly online community college.
Workplace Culture

Videoconferencing is here to stay. It’ll have a different role in the hybrid workplace.

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 2, 2021
Zoom beat Wall Street expectations, but the technology may evolve from replacing social life to being just a tool.
Video chats work well for one-on-one interaction but not as well when the aim is group collaboration.
insta_photos via Getty Images
